If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch Series 7 became a standout deal since Prime Day 2022 with Amazon taking $120 off, bringing the smartwatch to its lowest price ever. Prime Day may now be over, but there are still plenty of Apple Watch deals available to take advantage of this summer. The 41mm model is still on sale for $120 off and the larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is $69 off at Amazon right now.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed under water.

Over at Walmart, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still on sale at its Prime Day price. Despite being release in 2017, the Series 3 smartwatch is compatible with the latest version of watchOS. An excellent fitness companion, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a water-resistant design, an optical heart sensor, a barometric altimeter, and lets you control your music.

Both sizes of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE are on sale with savings up to $39 off. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on both sizes of the Apple Watch SE below.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Stay on top of your health with the Apple Watch SE, which notifies you about high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythms, all while allowing you to call, talk and text right from your wrist. $279 $240 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Back-to-School Apple Deals 2022: Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer Travel: Save on Holders and Accessories

Best Buy's Back to School Sale: Shop Now on Appliances, TV's, Smartwatches, and More

Lenovo Back to School Sale 2022: Save Up to 67% on Laptops, Tablets and More

The Best Laptop Deals for Heading Back to School: Save on Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and More

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get $300 Off The Galaxy Z Fold3 Right Now

Samsung Sale: Best Black Friday in July Deals on TVs, Tablets and More

Post Amazon Prime Day 2022 Smart Home Deals: Fire TVs, Tablets, and More Still on Sale

Get Up to $200 Off the Newest Samsung Galaxy Devices Before They Even Launch

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,00 on the Stunning 4K TV