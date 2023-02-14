Amazon is kicking off the early Presidents' Day deals with notable discounts on two of the latest Apple Watch models. If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch, now is the best time to do so. Released in September, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now both on sale for their lowest prices yet.

The best Apple Watch deals at Amazon take $70 off the Series 8 and $69 off the Apple Watch Ultra. You can get the rugged, adventure-ready Apple Watch Ultra for its lowest price to date. The Apple Watch Ultra deal directly marks $50 off the smartwatch, plus another $19 is taken off at checkout — dropping the price to $730.

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm Amazon Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm The Apple Watch Ultra has a bigger and brighter 49mm display and the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. The Workout app features advanced metrics like Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. Hold the Action button to activate a siren that can be heard up to 600 feet away. $799 $730 Shop Now

Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the Series 8 includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

A perfect combination of fitness tracking, cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. You'll get a fully-featured smartwatch with a 49mm screen, durable construction and a 36-hour battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is currently at a discount at Amazon, which is a great deal for the previous-gen Apple Watch. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on the 41mm size of the Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

