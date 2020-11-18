Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Holiday Dash.

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon Black Friday sale including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, and jewelry.

The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. Get it now for just over $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $106.97 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $93.24 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109. REGULARLY $198 $109.99 at Amazon

Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. REGULARLY $111.30 $103.99 at Amazon

Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. REGULARLY $199.95 $119.98 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel Kate Spade New York This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. REGULARLY $303.49 $179.03 at Amazon

Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's offered in four colors starting at $84.99, while supplies last. REGULARLY $168 $84.99 at Amazon

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. REGULARLY $298 $149.99 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling. REGULARLY $429 $161.12 at Amazon

Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch. REGULARLY $119 $88.49 at Amazon

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Amazon

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon's Black Friday sale. REGULARLY $198 $113.60 at Amazon

Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Amazon Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Keep your cards and cash in order in the classic Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet. REGULARLY $188 $43 at Amazon

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $69.99 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $99 at Amazon

Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Small Stud Glitter Earrings are faceted stud earrings in four-prong settings. These are not tiny studs, but they’re perfect for women who love sparkle and girly things. These earrings are currently 40% off the retail price. REGULARLY $99 $38 at Amazon

kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade Amazon kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special. $58 at Amazon

Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Amazon Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for at Amazon's Holiday Dash. REGULARLY $87.20 $79.99 at Amazon

