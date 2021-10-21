While Black Friday is still almost a month away, it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And with shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, now is the perfect time to begin getting your gifting plans in order -- and to avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Cocoon by Sealy, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals To Shop Now:

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress Cocoon by Sealy's current deal is actually their biggest offer ever -- no really. For a limited time, shoppers can take 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress, plus get free pillows and a sheet set with it. $1,239 $800 AT COCOON BY SEALY Buy Now

Sur La Table Lodge Chef Collection Skillet Sur La Table Sur La Table Lodge Chef Collection Skillet Plan ahead and shop special holiday offers early at Sur La Table. The retailer is currently a fall special where shoppers can take 20% off any order with the code FALL20. This Lodge Chef Collection Skillet is especially popular on the Sur La Table site! $50 $40 AT SUR LA TABLE Buy Now

