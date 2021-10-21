Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now: Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Online Sales to Shop Today
While Black Friday is still almost a month away, it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping. And with shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, now is the perfect time to begin getting your gifting plans in order -- and to avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Cocoon by Sealy, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals To Shop Now:

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
The holiday season is the prime time for cooking -- so a high-quality Instant Pot might just be the perfect gift for someone you love. Luckily, Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect -- and include major savings on top kitchen appliances, like the Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker.
$120$90 AT AMAZON
Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy's early Black Friday offers are live -- but only for a limited time. Shop major discounts across categories like tech, home appliances and more -- plus, save $180 on these noise-cancelling Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
$350$170 AT BEST BUY
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy's current deal is actually their biggest offer ever -- no really. For a limited time, shoppers can take 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress, plus get free pillows and a sheet set with it. 
$1,239$800 AT COCOON BY SEALY
Macy's Jollene Leather Winged Accent Chair
Shoppers can now peruse through some of the lowest prices of the season with Macy's current pre-holiday deals. Shop top furniture, mattresses and rugs at up to 65% off -- including this Jollene Leather Winged Accent Chair.
$999$599 AT MACY'S
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock's Holiday Home Sale is on! Take up to 70% off thousands of items -- from furniture to light fixtures and kitchen appliances to this Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug (now only $37).
$70$37 AT OVERSTOCK
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's early Black Friday deals are live -- and that means for a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of major discounts on top products, including tech favorites like the celeb-loved Samsung Frame TV (take anywhere from $500 to $800 off select sizes).
$1,500$1,000 AT SAMSUNG
Sur La Table Lodge Chef Collection Skillet
Plan ahead and shop special holiday offers early at Sur La Table. The retailer is currently a fall special where shoppers can take 20% off any order with the code FALL20. This Lodge Chef Collection Skillet is especially popular on the Sur La Table site!
$50$40 AT SUR LA TABLE
Walmart Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" event is kicking off even earlier this year -- and the savings are unbeatable. Shop great deals across all categories and score big on popular products -- including the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, now only $79.
$99$79 AT WALMART

