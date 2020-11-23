Shopping

Best Black Friday Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Holiday Dash. 

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales. 

The Amazon Black Friday sale is the perfect  opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldCalvin KleinVionic, Alo YogaLacoste, Vineyard VinesUggsMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the  Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at the Amazon Black Friday sale including  electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacksloungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jacketsunderwearwatches, and jewelry.

The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
A chic pebbled leather flap bag with top handle and crossbody strap. 
REGULARLY $149.99
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
A versatile crossbody bag with zip pockets.
REGULARLY $179
Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_jackson_top_zip_crossbody_bag
Amazon
Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. Get it now for just over $100, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $249
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $298
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.
REGULARLY $198
Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
REGULARLY $111.30
Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. 
REGULARLY $199.95
New York Flynn Street Satchel
Kate Spade New York
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
New York Flynn Street Satchel
Kate Spade New York
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $303.49
Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's offered in four colors starting at $84.99, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $168
Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York
It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.
REGULARLY $298
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
REGULARLY $429
Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch.
REGULARLY $119
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
REGULARLY $298
Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon's Black Friday sale.
REGULARLY $198
Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Amazon
Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Keep your cards and cash in order in the classic Kate Spade New York Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet.
REGULARLY $188
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $155
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Smartwatch with touch screen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. 
REGULARLY $278
Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings
Kate Spade New York
kate_spade_small_square_stud_earrings
Amazon
Small Square Stud Glitter Earrings
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade Small Stud Glitter Earrings are faceted stud earrings in four-prong settings. These are not tiny studs, but they’re perfect for women who love sparkle and girly things. These earrings are currently 40% off the retail price.
REGULARLY $99
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade
This bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
kate spade
kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
Amazon
kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace
kate spade
This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special.
Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Pink One Size
Amazon
Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu
Kate Spade New York
Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for at Amazon's Holiday Dash.
REGULARLY $87.20

 

