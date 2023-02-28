Best Buy Has Huge Deals This Week With Tech Savings from Apple, LG, Beats and More
Best Buy's Sale is happening now where online shoppers can save big on electronics and large appliances ahead of spring. Best Buy has major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to give your home a spring refresh. With hundreds of deals to shop, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your view of the NCAA March Madness Tournament or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Get ahead of the spring shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.
Best Buy Headphone Deals
If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology.
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more.
Best Buy Laptop Deals
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
Get the best bang for your buck with this gaming laptop featuring a 240hz refresh display, 16gb RAM and it's upgradeable. You'll also get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included, while supplies last.
Best Buy Appliance Deals
Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Best Buy TV Deals
From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.
This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
Save $1,000 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
