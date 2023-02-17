Best Buy Has Presidents' Day Deals With Big Tech Savings from Apple, Dyson, Beats and More
Presidents Day 2023 is happening now and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy has major Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch your favorite shows. With hundreds of Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your view of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Get ahead of the holiday weekend's big shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.
Best Buy Presidents' Day Headphone Deals
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
These wireless earbuds give you 40 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass Sound, while the ergonomic and water-resistant design gives you all-day comfort in any weather. Connect calls simply and seamlessly with 4 mics that cancel out ambient noises offering perfect calls anywhere.
Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more.
These Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver the surround sound quality you're looking for without a bulky setup. Six external microphones use signal processing to make sure outside noise doesn't reach your ears when you're listening to your tunes.
Available in white, grey or purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.
Best Buy Presidents' Day Laptop Deals
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
Supercharged by M1 Pro or M1 Max, t he new MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and now has even longer battery life. And with an immersive 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and an array of pro ports, you can do more than ever.
Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Deals
In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for Presidents Day. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's Presidents Day deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $150 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Best Buy Presidents' Day TV Deals
From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out the best Presidents Day TV deals we found at Best Buy.
Save $1,000 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
