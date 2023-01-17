Shopping

Best Buy Is Having A 4-Day Flash Sale: Here Are The 15 Best Deals On TVs, Appliances, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Top Deals at Best Buy
Best Buy

Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy just launched a 4-Day Sale with huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. With hundreds of Best Buy deals until Thursday, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's flash sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the week gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love. 

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today. 

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs. 

LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $1,000 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones. 

$2,500$1,500
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 65" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. 

$2,100$1,700
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$2,300$2,000
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$900$700

Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy

NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill
NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill
Best Buy
NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill

Connect your tablet to your treadmill via Bluetooth and use your included 30-Day iFIT Family Membership to experience thousands of workouts for any level, led by personal trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers will also automatically adjust your machine to match their movements. 

$1,500$1,000
Echelon Reflect 50" Smart Mirror
Echelon Reflect 50" Smart Mirror
Best Buy
Echelon Reflect 50" Smart Mirror

Echelon's Reflect 50” Touchscreen Fitness Mirror gives you access to personal trainers along with thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes from home, all with the tap of a finger. Enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.

$1,500$1,262
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill
Best Buy
Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill

Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more.

$1,600$1,100
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense unlocks a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users which includes personalized tools like Daily Readiness—so you can do what's best for your body. 

$250$150

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go. 

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.

$200$160
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Available in white, grey or purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.

$230$190

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades. 

Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender
Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender
Best Buy
Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender

Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining.

$500$300
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.

$190$130
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $40 on delicious coffee made in minutes. 

$130$110
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Dyson - Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air. 

$400$280
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$2,600

RELATED CONTENT:

Reserve The New Samsung Galaxy S23 Devices and Get Up to $100

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals from Beats Studio 3 to AirPods Pro 2

Save More Than $1,500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

The 40 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's New Year Sale

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $500 Off for A Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

 