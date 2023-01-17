Best Buy Is Having A 4-Day Flash Sale: Here Are The 15 Best Deals On TVs, Appliances, and More
Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy just launched a 4-Day Sale with huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. With hundreds of Best Buy deals until Thursday, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.
With Best Buy's flash sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the week gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
Save $1,000 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy
Connect your tablet to your treadmill via Bluetooth and use your included 30-Day iFIT Family Membership to experience thousands of workouts for any level, led by personal trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers will also automatically adjust your machine to match their movements.
Echelon's Reflect 50” Touchscreen Fitness Mirror gives you access to personal trainers along with thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes from home, all with the tap of a finger. Enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.
Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more.
The Fitbit Sense unlocks a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users which includes personalized tools like Daily Readiness—so you can do what's best for your body.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
Available in white, grey or purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances
In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Save $40 on delicious coffee made in minutes.
A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
