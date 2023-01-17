Tech is always one of the top categories for shoppers during the new year to upgrade their homes, stick to those fitness resolutions, and work productively. For updating your devices in 2023, Best Buy just launched a 4-Day Sale with huge deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartphones to fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. With hundreds of Best Buy deals until Thursday, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's flash sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your TV before the Super Bowl or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the week gets too busy, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Best Fitness Deals at Best Buy

NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill Best Buy NordicTrack Elite 800 Treadmill Connect your tablet to your treadmill via Bluetooth and use your included 30-Day iFIT Family Membership to experience thousands of workouts for any level, led by personal trainers. Using the 0-12% incline range and 0-12 MPH speed, your trainers will also automatically adjust your machine to match their movements. $1,500 $1,000 Shop Now

Echelon Reflect 50" Smart Mirror Best Buy Echelon Reflect 50" Smart Mirror Echelon's Reflect 50” Touchscreen Fitness Mirror gives you access to personal trainers along with thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes from home, all with the tap of a finger. Enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes. $1,500 $1,262 Shop Now

Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Best Buy Bowflex BXT8J Treadmill Save $500 on a high performance cardio experience that delivers a wide variety of features like adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching. Features include a 20” W x 60” L running belt, ComfortTechtm cushioning, 15% motorized incline for hill training, Bluetooth heart rate tracking, and more. $1,600 $1,100 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the new year. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender Best Buy Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. $500 $300 Shop Now

