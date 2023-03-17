Best Buy's 3-Day Flash Sale Starts Now: Save On TVs, Appliances and More This Weekend Only
Best Buy has just launched a surprise three-day flash sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and HP laptops, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades.
The Best Buy sale ends Sunday, March 19, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale.
Best Buy TV Deals
With March Madness happening now, Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Save $1,100 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.
Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals
Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Make espresso or an espresso-based beverage using this expert-quality maker, which features a 15-bar Italian pump and 25-shot capacity for reliable performance. Low-pressure pre-infusion expands grinds gently to deliver even extraction.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Best Buy Headphone Deals
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.
Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology.
Best Buy Laptop Deals
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
Get the best bang for your buck with this gaming laptop featuring a 240hz refresh display, 16gb RAM and it's upgradeable. You'll also get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included, while supplies last.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever
Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More
The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now