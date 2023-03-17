Shopping

Best Buy's 3-Day Flash Sale Starts Now: Save On TVs, Appliances and More This Weekend Only

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy 3-Day Sale
Best Buy

Best Buy has just launched a surprise three-day flash sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and HP laptops, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades. 

The Best Buy sale ends Sunday, March 19, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale. 

Best Buy TV Deals

With March Madness happening now, Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget,  there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
LG - 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.

$1,300$600
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$5,000$3,800
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$2,300
LG 48" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 48" C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$1,100$950
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $1,100 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones. 

$2,500$1,500
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$750$600

Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love. 

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Buy
Video Doorbell 3

Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. 

$200$150
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.

$190$130
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Best Buy
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Make espresso or an espresso-based beverage using this expert-quality maker, which features a 15-bar Italian pump and 25-shot capacity for reliable performance. Low-pressure pre-infusion expands grinds gently to deliver even extraction.

$750$600
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series - 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. 

$130$110
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$780
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$2,600

Best Buy Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.

$350$250
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Best Buy
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.

$130$100
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology. 

$200$150

Best Buy Laptop Deals

HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$400
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop

The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.

$600$400
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

$500$320
MSI - Delta AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop
MSI - Delta AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop
Best Buy
MSI - Delta AMD Advantage Edition Gaming Laptop

Get the best bang for your buck with this gaming laptop featuring a 240hz refresh display, 16gb RAM and it's upgradeable. You'll also get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included, while supplies last.

$1,400$900

