Best Buy has just launched a surprise three-day flash sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and HP laptops, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades.

The Best Buy sale ends Sunday, March 19, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale.

Best Buy TV Deals

With March Madness happening now, Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Video Doorbell 3 Best Buy Video Doorbell 3 Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. $200 $150 Shop Now

Best Buy Headphone Deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $250 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Best Buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology. $200 $150 Shop Now

Best Buy Laptop Deals

