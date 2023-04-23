Shopping

Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Ends Today: Shop Last-Minute Savings on TVs, E-Bikes and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale
Best Buy

It's the final day of Best Buy's three-day sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and electric bikes, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades. 

The Best Buy sale runs through Sunday, March April23, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale. 

Best Buy TV Deals

The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget,  there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$5,000$3,800
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$2,000
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save $1,100 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones. 

$2,500$1,400
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$750$600

Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love. 

Best Buy E-Bike Deals

SWFT FLEET eBike
SWFT FLEET eBike
Best Buy
SWFT FLEET eBike

Move ahead of the pack with a SWFT e-bike with a detachable, rechargeable battery. With a 19.8 mph max speed, you can travel up to 37.2 miles on a single charge of your battery alone. 

$1,000$855
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike
Best Buy
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike

A sleek, 7-speed electric bike that is nimble and powerful enough to weave through the jungles of the city yet lightweight enough to carry up a flight of stairs after a day’s work.

$1,400$1,200
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Best Buy
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike

The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.

$660$637

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell 3

Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. 

$200$150
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.

$190$160
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750

Best Buy Laptop Deals

HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$550
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

$500$300
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop

The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.

$600$400

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Electric Bike Deals to Cruise in Style This Spring

Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

 