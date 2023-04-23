It's the final day of Best Buy's three-day sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and electric bikes, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades.

The Best Buy sale runs through Sunday, March April23, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale.

Best Buy TV Deals

The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.

Best Buy E-Bike Deals

SWFT FLEET eBike Best Buy SWFT FLEET eBike Move ahead of the pack with a SWFT e-bike with a detachable, rechargeable battery. With a 19.8 mph max speed, you can travel up to 37.2 miles on a single charge of your battery alone. $1,000 $855 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike Best Buy Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $660 $637 Shop Now

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Best Buy Laptop Deals

