Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Ends Today: Shop Last-Minute Savings on TVs, E-Bikes and More
It's the final day of Best Buy's three-day sale with ridiculously good deals on top-rated appliances and popular devices. From Apple products to Samsung TVs and electric bikes, if there ever was a time to save on tech — it’s now. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades.
The Best Buy sale runs through Sunday, March April23, so you don't have too long to take advantage of the hundreds of dollars in savings this weekend.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. There are more than 100 TVs marked down during the Best Buy sale, so there's no better time than right now to upgrade your big screen for less. From the LG C2 with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels to soundbars and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale.
Best Buy TV Deals
The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
Save $1,100 on an LG TV that couples a slim design with an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K to optimize every scene. Smaller LEDs maximize precise luminance, a higher level of contrast for more brilliant colors and deeper blacks due to increased dimming zones.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Best Buy's spring savings on electronics don't just stop at TVs. You can also shop major deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, and kitchen appliances to give your home a long-awaited refresh. Get ahead of the weekend shopping rush and save big on the devices and appliances you and your family will love.
Best Buy E-Bike Deals
Move ahead of the pack with a SWFT e-bike with a detachable, rechargeable battery. With a 19.8 mph max speed, you can travel up to 37.2 miles on a single charge of your battery alone.
A sleek, 7-speed electric bike that is nimble and powerful enough to weave through the jungles of the city yet lightweight enough to carry up a flight of stairs after a day’s work.
The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.
Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals
Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Best Buy Laptop Deals
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.
