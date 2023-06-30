Shop

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale Is Here: Shop this Weekend's Best Deals on Laptops, TVs and Appliances

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Best Buy

The Fourth of July isn't until Tuesday, but Best Buy has just launched one of the biggest sales ahead of the holiday. This weekend, the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Now through July 4, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, the Best Buy sale is offering up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.

Much like all of Best Buy's holiday weekend sales, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the 4th of July sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's 4th of July sale

Best Buy 4th of July Laptop Deals

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000$850
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100$800
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$510
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.

$900$600
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life.

$700$615

Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Deals

From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's 4th of July deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

iRobot Roomba i8+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i8+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i8+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save $400 on the iRobot Roomba i8+ that learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean.

$900$500
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung - 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub and External Water & Ice Dispenser
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$3,150$2,200
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$850
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$2,900
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $150.

$550$400
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$430$330
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

With Spring allergies and hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room. 

$570$470
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$730
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,600$950

Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
Best Buy
Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,100$900
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$900$780
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$4,500$3,300
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$1,600
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$700$650

