Best Buy's 4th of July Sale Is Here: Shop this Weekend's Best Deals on Laptops, TVs and Appliances
The Fourth of July isn't until Tuesday, but Best Buy has just launched one of the biggest sales ahead of the holiday. This weekend, the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing.
Now through July 4, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, the Best Buy sale is offering up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.
Much like all of Best Buy's holiday weekend sales, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the 4th of July sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's 4th of July sale.
Best Buy 4th of July Laptop Deals
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.
A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life.
Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Deals
From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's 4th of July deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.
Save $400 on the iRobot Roomba i8+ that learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean.
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $150.
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
With Spring allergies and hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.
Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals
Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
