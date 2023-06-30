The Fourth of July isn't until Tuesday, but Best Buy has just launched one of the biggest sales ahead of the holiday. This weekend, the Best Buy Fourth of July Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some early back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Now through July 4, hundreds of tech and home products are steeply discounted at Best Buy. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of summer, the Best Buy sale is offering up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool.

Much like all of Best Buy's holiday weekend sales, these deals will go by fast. If you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later. With so many items from top brands on sale, you might be wondering what to shop before the 4th of July sale comes to a close. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score during Best Buy's 4th of July sale.

Best Buy 4th of July Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life. $700 $615 Shop Now

Best Buy 4th of July Appliance Deals

From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's 4th of July deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $2,900 Shop Now

Best Buy 4th of July TV Deals

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $400 Off at This 4th of July Sale

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend

The Best 4th of July Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy

The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon's 4th of July Sale

Save Up to $200 on Dyson Vacuums, Hair Tools, and Air Purifiers