Best Buy's Back to School Deals Are Here: Save on Smartwatches, TV's, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Back to School Sale
Best Buy

Everyone knows Back to School sales are notorious for being incredible savings events, but it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. To save on coveted items, Best Buy is having a Back to School sale by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts.

Today through Aug. 4, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You can save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung and enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that? 

Also included in this sale are Apple devices, including iPad Airs, MacBooks and more. Consider investing in the latest laptop, and with Apple Airpods Pro and Apple Music, you'll be able to enjoy your music while studying and get 6-months free. Watch all of your favorite shows with an Apple TV stick and enjoy streaming services.

So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your old TV or watch, we’ve rounded up a list of can’t-miss deals that beats Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday prices. 

Ahead, here are our favorite picks from the Best Buy Back to School Sale.

Smartwatch Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm LTE
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm LTE
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm LTE

Be motivated to stick with your health goals by having the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch keep track of your day-to-day progress.

$330$290
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch can help you understand your sleep quality and stress levels so you can make improvements as you see fit.

$300$240
Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer
Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer
Best Buy
Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer

Take the Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch everywhere you go. The watch has impressive battery life due to its solar charging feature.

$350$274

TV Deals

Samsung 75” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

This TV truly has it all. Stunning crystal UHD technology, voice-activated technology, and a slim display contribute to a state-of-the-art viewing experience.

$2,200$1,800
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.

$450$280
Insignia 24" F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 24" F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

For the college student in your life, this Smart TV from Insignia has everything they need for $100, including access to streaming platforms, music, and more with voice activation. At 24 inches, it won’t take up too much space in a tiny dorm room.

$170$100

Laptop and Tablet Deals

Apple 10" iPad Air4 256GB
Apple 10" iPad Air4 256GB
Best Buy
Apple 10" iPad Air4 256GB

Save on this stunning fourth generation iPad Air in silver, space gray, rose gold, green or sky blue when you purchase it on Best Buy right now.

$750$700
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Available in a gorgeous golden almond color, Lenovo’s best-selling IdeaPad is $100 off retail price. This model boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam.


$500$400
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.

$1,030$700
2021 MacBook Pro 16"
14" MacBook Pro
Apple
2021 MacBook Pro 16"

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the latest MacBook Pro. This fifth-generation machine is where the line starts to cements its pro status. It's super-fast, and offers oodles of storage.

$2,700$2,400

Home and Kitchen Deals

Insignia 0.9 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave
Insignia 0.9 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave
Best Buy
Insignia 0.9 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave

This microwave from Best Buy’s Insignia brand is a great affordable option. Over 4,000 five-star reviewers praised this countertop model for its optimal size and competitive price.

$90$80
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Best Buy
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base

Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.


$550$450
Insignia Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Insignia Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Best Buy
Insignia Mini Fridge with Top Freezer

Your college kid will love this freezer because it features 3 cu. ft. of storage space without using a lot of energy and they can store their frozen foods with ease. 

$220$180
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig - K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.

$190$130

Appliance Deals

GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range
GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range
Best Buy
GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for $650. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.

$855$650
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$2,600
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher
Best Buy
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher

State-of-the-art quality appliances for under $600 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.

$612$530
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice
Best Buy
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice

Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.

$2,222$2,000

