Everyone knows Back to School sales are notorious for being incredible savings events, but it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. To save on coveted items, Best Buy is having a Back to School sale by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts.

Today through Aug. 4, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You can save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung and enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that?

Also included in this sale are Apple devices, including iPad Airs, MacBooks and more. Consider investing in the latest laptop, and with Apple Airpods Pro and Apple Music, you'll be able to enjoy your music while studying and get 6-months free. Watch all of your favorite shows with an Apple TV stick and enjoy streaming services.

So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your old TV or watch, we’ve rounded up a list of can’t-miss deals that beats Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday prices.

Ahead, here are our favorite picks from the Best Buy Back to School Sale.

Smartwatch Deals

TV Deals

Laptop and Tablet Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

Home and Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $130 Buy Now

Appliance Deals

