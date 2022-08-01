Best Buy's Back to School Deals Are Here: Save on Smartwatches, TV's, Laptops and More
Everyone knows Back to School sales are notorious for being incredible savings events, but it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. To save on coveted items, Best Buy is having a Back to School sale by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts.
Today through Aug. 4, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You can save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung and enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that?
Also included in this sale are Apple devices, including iPad Airs, MacBooks and more. Consider investing in the latest laptop, and with Apple Airpods Pro and Apple Music, you'll be able to enjoy your music while studying and get 6-months free. Watch all of your favorite shows with an Apple TV stick and enjoy streaming services.
So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your old TV or watch, we’ve rounded up a list of can’t-miss deals that beats Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday prices.
Ahead, here are our favorite picks from the Best Buy Back to School Sale.
Smartwatch Deals
Be motivated to stick with your health goals by having the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch keep track of your day-to-day progress.
The Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch can help you understand your sleep quality and stress levels so you can make improvements as you see fit.
Take the Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch everywhere you go. The watch has impressive battery life due to its solar charging feature.
TV Deals
This TV truly has it all. Stunning crystal UHD technology, voice-activated technology, and a slim display contribute to a state-of-the-art viewing experience.
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
For the college student in your life, this Smart TV from Insignia has everything they need for $100, including access to streaming platforms, music, and more with voice activation. At 24 inches, it won’t take up too much space in a tiny dorm room.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
Save on this stunning fourth generation iPad Air in silver, space gray, rose gold, green or sky blue when you purchase it on Best Buy right now.
Available in a gorgeous golden almond color, Lenovo’s best-selling IdeaPad is $100 off retail price. This model boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam.
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the latest MacBook Pro. This fifth-generation machine is where the line starts to cements its pro status. It's super-fast, and offers oodles of storage.
Home and Kitchen Deals
This microwave from Best Buy’s Insignia brand is a great affordable option. Over 4,000 five-star reviewers praised this countertop model for its optimal size and competitive price.
Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.
Your college kid will love this freezer because it features 3 cu. ft. of storage space without using a lot of energy and they can store their frozen foods with ease.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Appliance Deals
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for $650. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
State-of-the-art quality appliances for under $600 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.
Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.
