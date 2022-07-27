Best Buy's Back to School Sale Is Here: Save on Appliances, TV's, Laptops and More
Everyone knows Back to School sale is notorious for its incredible savings event, but it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. Instead of waiting until August to save on coveted items, Best Buy is having a Back to School sale by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts.
Today through July 31, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You can save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung and enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that? Nothing.
Also included in this sale are Apple devices, including iPad Airs, MacBooks and more. Consider investing in the latest laptop, especially the MacBook Pro, and save $300. With Apple Airpods Pro and Apple Music, you'll be able to enjoy your music while studying and get 6-months free. Watch all of your favorite shows with an Apple TV stick and enjoy streaming services.
So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer or upgrade your old TV, we’ve rounded up a list of 20-can’t-miss deals that beats Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday prices.
Ahead, here are our favorite picks from the Best Buy Back to School Sale.
TV Deals
Save $300 on this top-of-the-line smart TV from Sony, complete with gorgeous OLED picture quality, acoustic surface audio, and easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms. Its ultra-thin display fits seamlessly into any home.
This TV truly has it all. Stunning crystal UHD technology, voice-activated technology, and a slim display contribute to a state-of-the-art viewing experience.
Renowned for breathtaking picture quality, this LG tv truly immerses you in whatever show, movie, or game you choose with 4K resolution. Plus, you can get a 3-month Apple TV subscription free with purchase.
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
For the college student in your life, this Smart TV from Insignia has everything they need for $100, including access to streaming platforms, music, and more with voice activation. At 24 inches, it won’t take up too much space in a tiny dorm room.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
Take $150 off this stunning fourth generation iPad Air in silver, space gray, rose gold, green or sky blue when you purchase it on Best Buy right now.
Available in a gorgeous golden almond color, Lenovo’s best-selling IdeaPad is $100 off retail price. This model boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam.
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.
Not only does this 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo features stunning graphics and a high-powered processor, but it also comes with unique features such as a webcam privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader for maximum utility and security
Samsung’s Galaxy tablet is beloved for its high-quality pictures, speedy processing, and painting and drawing capabilities for visual creators. Choose between silver, pink, green, and black to express your personal style—now for $500.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the latest MacBook Pro. This fifth-generation machine is where the line starts to cements its pro status. It's super-fast, and offers oodles of storage.
Home and Kitchen Deals
For $70, this microwave from Best Buy’s Insignia brand is a great affordable option. Over 3,000 five-star reviewers praised this countertop model for its optimal size and competitive price.
This summer is already shaping up to be a scorcher—stay cool in style with Dyson’s Pure Cool fan. Not only does it cool your home, but also removes microbes from the air with its filtration technology.
Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.
Now is the time to score the Ninja 2-Basket air fryer and you get $20 off on this appliance.
Your college kid will love this freezer because it features 3 cu. ft. of storage space without using a lot of energy and they can store their frozen foods with ease.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Appliance Deals
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for $650. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
State-of-the-art quality appliances for $500 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.
Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.
