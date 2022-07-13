Everyone knows Black Friday is notorious for its incredible savings events, but unfortunately, it is also one of the most stressful times to shop. Instead of waiting until November to save on coveted items, Best Buy is competing with Amazon Prime Day by providing customers with deep tech and appliance discounts during their rare Black Friday in July Sale.

Through tonight, July 13, shoppers can score some of the best prices on popular brands such as Sony, Ninja, Dyson, and more. You don't need a Prime membership to save up to $1,200 on a new washer and dryer set from Samsung and enjoy even more deals on televisions, laptops, air fryers, and more. What can be better than that? Nothing.

So, whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer or upgrade your old TV, we’ve rounded up a list of 20-can’t-miss deals that rival Amazon Prime Day 2022 prices. Don't miss out on the Best Buy Black Friday in July deals before the sale ends soon.

TV Deals

Appliance Deals

Laptop and Tablet Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

Home and Kitchen Deals

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven Best Buy Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Convection Toaster Oven Air fryers are all the rage for their healthful frying capabilities and impeccable reheating skills, and this model from Ninja is on sale for $140 below retail. It features 11 functions — air fry, sear, crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, bagel, and toast—making it a worthwhile use of counter space.

$290 $150 Buy Now

