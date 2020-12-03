December is here, so naturally it's time to start thinking about holiday shopping this Cyber Monday. It's holiday shopping season, and these are the rules.

As the winter holidays inch closer, so do the deals on everything from wellness and beauty products and designer shoes to home decor, kitchen tools and electronics. This year, shoppers can expect the holiday shopping season to be more spread out -- making for a less stressful November and December -- with so many Cyber Monday deals already available from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Coach, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix Target, Overstock, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and others. We're even looking to TikTok for gift-giving inspiration on what to get everyone on your list.

With 2020's major pivot to online sales and some brick-and-mortar stores remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, Cyber Monday shopping is the perfect time to knock out all of your gift shopping from the comfort of your couch, online. And if you need a new couch, many of those will be on sale too.

Check out the Cyber Week sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes, below. And we've got our ear to the ground, so stay tuned for many more updates!

23andMe

Shopping for the family? Help yours join the more than 12 million people who have taken this at-home genetic test to discover info about their health, personal traits and ancestry. Starting Oct. 29, take $70 off the Health + Ancestry Service (regularly $199) and get the Ancestry + Traits Service for $88.95 (regularly $99). Both kits are available on Amazon during Cyber Monday, and get one for yourself while you're at it!

Adidas

Amazon is overflowing with so many Adidas Cyber Monday deals still available that we had to stop and take stock of them all.

Allswell

Through Dec. 22, take 25% off bedding, decor, bath & spa, and littles and save 15% off mattresses using promo code at Allswell. Use promo code HOME4HOLIDAYS at checkout. Excluding the Allswell mattress .

Amazon

What's not still on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday? Check out our best overall Amazon deals or more specific offers like gifts under $200, gifts under $100, gifts under $50, Amazon device deals and the best leggings to have delivered to your doorstep.

Aritzia

Up to 50% off everything for Cyber Monday, excluding the Super Puff.

Athleta

Take up to 60% off all sale items. No code needed.

Baublebar

Save up to 80% off all sale items like earrings, headbands, bracelets, necklaces, and more. Also shop holiday gifts starting as low as $10.

Best Buy

Head to Best Buy's site for 1,000s of deals that are still here from Cyber Monday. Deal of the Day holiday savings on items that have included the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer, Nixplay digital photo frame, Wakeman camping tent and Conair Hot Air Brush Styler during Cyber Monday.

Boutique Rugs

Huge savings are happening at Boutique Rugs. For their Cyber Week deals, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, take 65% off any purchase with promo code CW65.

BoxDog

Shop the BoxDog Cyber Week sale -- Shop their $5 stocking stuffers. Also, get a free santa toy each with any BoxDog box purchase! Plus, shipping is free shipping on all orders -- no promo code needed.

Brooklinen

'Tis the season to get cozy. From Nov. 18 to Dec. 3, take 15% off sitewide including bedding, bath, loungewear and more -- no minimum purchase required. This Cyber Monday discount excludes Spaces items.

Coach

The Coach brand is offering 50% off hundreds of sale items, including their popular handbags, shoes, accessories and clothing for Cyber Week.

Coach Outlet

The Coach Outlet is offering Cyber Week Sales! Buy two or more masks or women shoes and get 20% off.

Cocoon by Sealy

Now through Nov. 30, take 35% off any size Chill memory foam mattress and the Cocoon Chill Hybrid and receive free pillows and sheet set at the extended Cyber Monday sale!

Cover FX

Add 4 products to your bag and get 10% off. Also, get an additional 20% off gift sets using promo code ALLSET

Cost Plus World Market

Get free shipping on purchases $49+ using promo code WMFS49. Teachers, First Responders, and Healthcare workers get 20% off.

Daily Harvest

Get 20% off your first Daily Harvest box and use promo code START20. Don't forget that Daily Harvest boxes make great holiday gifts for anyone who could use healthy meals delivered straight to their door during this Cyber Week sale.

Dell

Check out a bunch of current Cyber Monday deals on computers, monitors and electronics from Dell -- we've seen laptop models for up to 28% off. Save an extra 5% on laptops using promo code DPA5.

Diane Von Furstenberg

We love a good DVF deal. Shop their new sale style markdowns saving up to 60% off.

DL1961 Jeans

Save up to 30% off sale styles. Important: DL1961 also has an incredible selection of pet apparel.

Dooney & Bourke

For Cyber week, shop huge deals during their 12 days of Dooney sale. Also, shop their daily deals and save 60% off this Nylon Crossbody. Plus get free shipping on orders $99+.

Eloquii

50% off everything, plus 10% off orders $99+ and 60% off loungewear with code CYBERWEEK. Eloquiii is also offering dresses from $29-$49, grab a few dresses while supplies last.

EyeBuyDirect

From now until Dec 31, use promo code FUN30 for an extra 30% off orders $65+. Save 20% off all orders using code EBD20.

Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis is stretching out the savings on swimwear, loungewear, beauty essentials and more over nearly two weeks! Shop their Cyber Week Sale and save up to 50% off.

Felix Gray

Treat your eyes to blue light glasses and treat your wallet to savings. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 12, take 15% off sitewide at Felix Gray with promo code DIGIN.

Fenty Beauty

Holiday savings have arrived at Fenty Beauty! Through Nov. 30, enjoy 30% off Fenty Beauty products on Cyber Monday. No promo code needed, and you can see our top pics here.

Fitbit

Cyber Monday has already started at Fitbit! Save up to $50 on select FitBit models, including the Charge 4.

Force of Nature

Get your house disinfected and sparkling clean for the holidays with Force of Nature, a gentle natural cleaner that is as effective as bleach. Save 20% off starter kits when you sign up for their coupon.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Cyber Weeks deals from 80% off everything with free shipping on orders $50+ through Dec. 4th. Also, buy 3 accessories, get one free.

Gap

Gap Cyber Monday deals with 50% off everything and an extra 10% off sitewide with code FAST50 & GAPYOURS. Restrictions Apply. Ends Dec. 3rd

Good American

Khloe Kardashian's denim line is offering $99 jeans and $99 essentials for your holiday shopping this week, plus up to 70% off sale styles!

Gorjana

Customers can receive a free jewlery case on orders $150+.

Guess

Shop the Cyber Monday sale and take 30%-50% off the entire Guess site.

Haven

Through Nov. 27, choose from two deals at Haven: Take 30% off sitewide and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. Or get a free five-piece bundle worth up to $800 with any mattress purchase.

Home Depot

Stay tuned for Home Depot deals on holiday decorations, appliances, tools and more. Right now, you can preorder your live Christmas tree on homedepot.com -- the retailer will deliver your tree straight to your doorstep for free! Plus, check out the top Home Depot holiday picks from our friends at Rachael Ray.

Idle Sleep

Take 50% off the idle gel foam mattress and get two free pillows. Or take 25% off any idle hybrid mattress and get two free pillows.

Kate Spade

Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is bursting with hundreds of stylish items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more.

KitchenAid

Baking holiday cookies? Save up to $120 on select KitchenAid models, including the Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and Food Grinder and Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment Bundle. For Cyber Week, save on select appliances and accessories. Shop all KitchenAid deals here.

Lensabl

This is the year for 2020 vision, right? From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, take your pick from Lensabl's eyewear deals: Take 25% off one order of lens replacement or Everyday Eyewear frames with promo code SAVE25, 35% off two orders of lens replacements or Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE35 or 40% off three or more orders of lens replacements and Everyday Eyewear frames with code SAVE40.Lensabl is also offering20% off contacts lenses with code CONTACTS20.

Lowe's

Lowe's has launched a new approach to holiday savings this year, with one-day Cyber Monday steals (and savings upward of 40%) on select appliances and home renovation items, while supplies last.

Lululemon

Shop markdowns on hundreds of activewear items on this Cyber Week, including leggings, sports bras, tops, jackets, bags and more. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Macy's

Major Cyber Week savings that will be available at Macy's come Nov. 16, from leggings to beauty tools to toys to glassware. Just one deal that caught our eye: Heated blankets that'll be marked down from $360 to $23.99 -- you read that correctly! Save 15% off beauty gifts using code FRIEND.

Mango

They're having a flash sale, where shoppers save 40% off orders over $150.

Modcloth

Shop Cyber Weeks deals and take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 50% off sale items.

NastyGal

Celebrate Cyber Week by taking 60% off everything sitewide!

Nest Bedding

From Nov. 16 to Dec. 6, use promo code HIBERNATE to take 25% your online purchase -- no minimum required.

Nordstrom

The department store's Cyber Monday Deals sale event is set to take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6. Get up to 25% off Nike. Save up to 30% off women's sweaters. Take up to 60% off Dresses. You can preview the deals right now.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is offering tons of Cyber Monday deals that are perfect for holiday shopping. Save up to 24% off holiday decor. New daily deals are dropping every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more -- check out our top picks!

Office Depot

Take 20% off select regularly priced items on Cyber Monday (including hand sanitizer and face masks), 50% off select chairs and up to $140 off select Windows PCs and monitors.

Old Navy

Old Navy’s Cyber Monday online deals are starting earlier than ever, and we couldn't be more excited! Take 60% off everything!

Overstock

Make a note of Cyber Week's big savings events at Overstock: Shop the Overstock Cyber Week Blowout and save up to 70% off thousands of items -- also with free shipping on every order. Get an extra 15% off select holiday decor and furniture and an extra 20% off rugs.

Paige

Paige is now offering 75% off women's and men's sale items.

Patrick Ta

It's the first sale ever from this celeb favorite beauty brand! Free gift on orders over $50, plus free shipping on orders over $75 -- no promo code needed.

Puffy

Stock up on new bedding for the colder months! For Cyber Week, take $300 off Puffy mattresses and get a free pillow with your purchase.

Quay Australia

Buy any 2 frames and get 15% off. Plus free shipping on orders over $50.

Rebecca Minkoff

Head to Rebecca Minkoff on Cyber Monday and take up to 40% off your favorite items on sale.

Reebok

Save 50% off sitewide with code BFEXCLUSIVE. While you're there, check out what's still in stock from Cardi B's recent collab.

Revolution Beauty

Get a free palette when you spend $30 or more.

Samsung

Cyber Week deals abound at Samsung, even in October. Deck out your home theater and save up to $3,000 on HDR TVs, $1,800 on 4K TVs and $400 on select Q Series Soundbars. See all Cyber Week prices at Samsung.

Spanx

Spanx is offering six days of deals, including 20% off everything and -- best of all -- free shipping. We're planning to stock up on some of our Spanx faves.

Sur La Table

Take 20% off your order with promo code BOW20, and see all kinds of great Cyber week markdowns right here.

Target

Target will offer Cyber Week deals throughout the first week of December, with discounts on home goods, clothing, accessories, electronics and more. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 -- for the first time at Target -- you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal if it's offered for a lower price in store or online.

Thrive Market

Free gift up to $24 value with any purchase.

Ulta

Ulta is offering Cyber Monday deals on makeup, skincare, hair products, tools and more, and we have some great recs for you.

Vegamour

Take 25% off sitewide for Cyber Week with code CYBER.

Vince

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, take 30% off sitewide with promo code NOVEMBER30.

Vitamix

The popular kitchen and blender brand is offering deep discounts where shopper can save 20% off full-size containers using promo code SAVE20. We've got recs!

Walmart

The mega-retailer's three-part Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals begin very early this year: Nov. 4. See our breakdown on the details of each sale event and preview the products that'll be on sale.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Cyber Week sale is happening now. Shop first-chance deals including up to 70% off living room seating, up to 65% off outdoor furniture, up to 50% off storage solutions and so much more. Use these products as your starting point if you need it.

Williams Sonoma

Save up to 50% off clearance items on Cyber Week and get free shipping on orders over $79 with promo code SHIP4FREE.

Zales

If you're planning to gift jewelry to a loved one on your holiday shopping list, be sure to check out Zales' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale that's happening now. Get 25% off everything.

Zenni Optical

For Cyber Week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, use promo code CM2020 to take 15% off orders $10+, 20% off orders $30+ and 25% off orders $75+.

Zulily

Zulily, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items, are on sale for up to 70% off on Cyber Week.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Shopbop: Take 20% Off $200 Order

Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 Sale: Best Deals on Apple, 4K TVs, Samsung, Computers & More

Lululemon Is Slashing Prices During Their Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings, Bras, Jackets & More

Coach Cyber Monday Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel and More

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Device Deals Still Available on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Macy's -- Get Up to 65% Off

Sephora Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now -- Save Up to 20%!

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals Under $50

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Best Amazon Holiday Deals for the Home -- Echo Show 8, Le Creuset, Keurig & More

Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals: Shop Early Discounts on Furniture and More

Target Cyber Monday Deals That Are Available Now

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Best Gift Ideas for Home, Fashion, Beauty, Babies, Men, Teens and More

Ulta Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon Cyber Monday: Best Deals Under $200

Here's Everything Teens Want for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Best Cyber Monday Deals for Men from Lululemon, Coach, Herschel, Madewell and More