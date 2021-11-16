It's time to get festive! The holiday season is upon us and now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping and stock up on budget-friendly items. You might need to to keep an eye on holiday shipping deadlines to take full advantage of the amazing selection of gifts (and holiday offers) from retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair and Ulta Beauty.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better. An Apple AirTag fits nicely in a stocking and these Disney ornaments aren't exactly stocking stuffers, but they'll look good hanging all around your holiday mantel.

Additionally, now is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands before the holiday sales formally begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices, and they're all just a click away. Plus, most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gift items for your holiday needs.

Below, see our selection of the best holiday stocking stuffers. Plus, check out ET Style's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Under $25

Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Amazon Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. $10 Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 Buy Now

Under $50

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $80 $40 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $60 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $25 Buy Now

Silicone Airpods Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Silicone Airpods Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Silicone Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon. $49 $35 Buy Now

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set Nordstrom Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item from Nordstrom could be a good skincare starter kit for teens! $39 Buy Now

Under $100

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 Buy Now

Quay Noosa Quay Quay Noosa These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame. $55 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 Buy Now

Under $150

Ring Peephole Cam Amazon Ring Peephole Cam This can be installed over your door's peephole and will help to keep a closer eye on your front door -- from visitors to expected packages and more. $100 Buy Now

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 $127 Buy Now

