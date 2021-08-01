The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to everyone (not just Nordstrom cardholders)! The department store's biggest sale event has a ton of epic deals shoppers won't want to miss, and one of the best categories to browse at the sale is fashion, specifically fall wardrobe essentials.

The Anniversary Sale is the ideal time to grab new wardrobe additions ahead of fall (it'll be here before we know it!). You'll score limited-time low prices on fall weather staples like sweaters, boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands, including Tory Burch, Open Edit, Spanx, AllSaints and Barefoot Dreams.

That's not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Shop ET Style's selection of the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippers, designer pieces, trendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga leggings.

Hurry, deals are selling out fast!

Shop the best deals on fall wardrobe essentials below.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals on Fall Wardrobe Essentials from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $65 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

