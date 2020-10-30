Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gifting -- Amika, Fenty Beauty and More
Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for.
A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, Fenty Beauty Match Stix trio set and Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip kit.
Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now.
Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case.
Gift this Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders skincare kit, filled with essentials to transform the skin to look brighter, firmer and smoother. The $102-value set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel.
A three-piece lip kit of Marc Jacobs Beauty's luxurious lipstick, lip liner and lipgloss in the popular peachy-rose shade, Cream and Sugar.
If you know a friend who hasn't tried the Fenty Beauty Match Stix yet, give this trio of the fan favorite makeup sticks for concealing, contouring and highlighting.
A three-step regimen of vegan skincare products from Pai, which is especially great for sensitive skin. It includes the Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream and Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, along with the Dual-Effect Sensitive Skin Cloth.
Treat your loved one to the Oribe Gold Lust Collection, featuring the luxury haircare brand's nourishing hair oil, shampoo and conditioner to repair and restore.
