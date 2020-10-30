Shopping

Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gifting -- Amika, Fenty Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for. 

A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, Fenty Beauty Match Stix trio set and Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip kit.

Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now. 

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Amika Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Sephora
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika

Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. 

REGULARLY $250

3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen

Gift this Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders skincare kit, filled with essentials to transform the skin to look brighter, firmer and smoother. The $102-value set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel.

REGULARLY $74

Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio
Marc Jacobs Beauty

A three-piece lip kit of Marc Jacobs Beauty's luxurious lipstick, lip liner and lipgloss in the popular peachy-rose shade, Cream and Sugar. 

REGULARLY $25

Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty

If you know a friend who hasn't tried the Fenty Beauty Match Stix yet, give this trio of the fan favorite makeup sticks for concealing, contouring and highlighting. 

REGULARLY $54

Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Pai Skincare
Pai Skincare Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Bloomingdale's
Natural Treasures Heroes Collection
Pai Skincare

A three-step regimen of vegan skincare products from Pai, which is especially great for sensitive skin. It includes the Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream and Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, along with the Dual-Effect Sensitive Skin Cloth. 

REGULARLY $90

Gold Lust Collection
Oribe
Oribe Gold Lust Collection
Verishop
Gold Lust Collection
Oribe

Treat your loved one to the Oribe Gold Lust Collection, featuring the luxury haircare brand's nourishing hair oil, shampoo and conditioner to repair and restore. 

REGULARLY $139

