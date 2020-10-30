Best Holiday Beauty Deals for Gifting -- Amika, Fenty Beauty and More

Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for.

A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, Fenty Beauty Match Stix trio set and Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip kit.

Be sure to check out more of our holiday gift ideas: gifts under $100, Amazon buys, cozy candles, beauty advent calendars and white elephant gifts.

Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now.

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Sephora Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Sephora

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Gift this Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders skincare kit, filled with essentials to transform the skin to look brighter, firmer and smoother. The $102-value set includes the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel. REGULARLY $74 $51.80 at Ole Henriksen

Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Marc Jacobs Beauty Marc Jacobs Beauty Cream and Sugar Nude Lip Trio Marc Jacobs Beauty A three-piece lip kit of Marc Jacobs Beauty's luxurious lipstick, lip liner and lipgloss in the popular peachy-rose shade, Cream and Sugar. REGULARLY $25 $17.50 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty If you know a friend who hasn't tried the Fenty Beauty Match Stix yet, give this trio of the fan favorite makeup sticks for concealing, contouring and highlighting. REGULARLY $54 $37 at Fenty Beauty

Natural Treasures Heroes Collection Pai Skincare Bloomingdale's Natural Treasures Heroes Collection Pai Skincare A three-step regimen of vegan skincare products from Pai, which is especially great for sensitive skin. It includes the Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream and Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, along with the Dual-Effect Sensitive Skin Cloth. REGULARLY $90 $72 at Bloomingdale’s

Gold Lust Collection Oribe Verishop Gold Lust Collection Oribe Treat your loved one to the Oribe Gold Lust Collection, featuring the luxury haircare brand's nourishing hair oil, shampoo and conditioner to repair and restore. REGULARLY $139 $115 at Verishop

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals This Week

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2020

Nordstrom Sale: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products