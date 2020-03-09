Mother's Day is May 10 and just like you've learned from Mama -- don't procrastinate on gifts!

All kidding aside, Mom really does deserve the best on her big day and to show her your appreciation, it's time to treat her to something she's been eyeing or something she wouldn't normally buy for herself.

So whether she's in need of a new bag or wants to elevate her skincare routine, we've gathered a slew of the chicest fashion, beauty and lifestyle products to spark Mother's Day gift ideas.

Below, shop ET Style's Mother's Day gift guide that is sure to make you Mom's favorite on her special day.

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York If Mom doesn't own a Kate Spade New York tote yet, it might be the time to gift her this great gift. The bestselling Molly style is the perfect daytime roomy carryall that'll fit all her belongings, while looking sleek and chic. The tote is available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights and prints. $228 at Kate Spade New York

Always Effortless Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Always Effortless Jacket Lululemon Spring showers are no match for this Lululemon water-repellent topper. It's an easy, throw-on-kind-of jacket that goes with various looks, while being perfect for in-between weather. $128 at Lululemon

Wanderlust Mini Facial Toning Device Set NuFace Nordstrom Wanderlust Mini Facial Toning Device Set NuFace Elevate her skincare routine by gifting the NuFace Facial Toning Device. The FDA-cleared tool gently stimulates the skin with its micro-current technology to lift, contour and tone the neck, jawline, jowls, brows, cheeks and forehead. It only takes five minutes to use and includes the Gel Primer to be used for optimal glide. We love the limited-edition pink color and the compact, petite size for storing and traveling. Mom will feel like she checked into an at-home spa with this unique Mother's Day gift. $199 at Nordstrom

Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew J.Crew Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew A modern, versatile button-down that's equally classic and stylish. The wardrobe staple can be tucked into jeans or paired with Mom's favorite midi skirt. Offered in five other colors! $80 at J.Crew

Cheek to Chic Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Charlotte Tilbury Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Cheek to Chic blush applies on gorgeously and adds a healthy glow to the face. We love the Pillow Talk shades -- available in Original and Intense. $40 at Charlotte Tilbury

Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden Click & Grow Nordstrom Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden Click & Grow Green thumb? Mom won't need to hit the farmer's market once you gift her this Mom this thoughtful Mother's Day gift. An indoor garden kit that's easy to use and compact! She can grow fresh herbs and vegetables with this self-watering wonder, which includes a planter base with built-in water reservoir, LED lamp and three basil starter pods. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. $100 at Nordstrom

Faux Leather Trench Dress Eloquii Eloquii Faux Leather Trench Dress Eloquii Mom would look great in this over Mother's Day brunch! It looks more expensive than it is. This fashionable faux leather shirt dress is the perfect day-to-night frock. Comes in black and brown, too. $140 at Eloquii

Signature Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver Ritani Ritani Signature Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver Ritani She won't want to take off this perfect gift of handcrafted pair sterling silver hoops, featuring jagged edges for a subtly edgy flair. $195 at Ritani

The Humorist Set Aesop 24S The Humorist Set Aesop This luxurious Aesop set, inspired by Thalia, the Greek muse of comedy, features the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm for an indulgent skincare moment. $57 at 24S

The Nina Belt in Navy Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Nina Belt in Navy Solid & Striped Get Mom excited for warmer days ahead with this simply gorgeous navy blue belted one-piece swimsuit. $188 at Solid & Striped

Fleur Lipstick Holder Anthropologie Anthropologie Fleur Lipstick Holder Anthropologie Her vanity is about to get chicer thanks to this iron-and-glass, 12-slot lipstick holder. She'll never lose a lippie again! $32 at Anthropologie

Blondie Raen Raen Blondie Raen Let Mom shield the sun in style in Raen's latest sunglass style. The Blondie's rounded cat-eye silhouette is equal parts Old Hollywood glam and modern. The color combination of Cherry Cola brown and tortoise make it extra special. $175 at Raen

Word Spell Necklace Babygold Babygold Word Spell Necklace Babygold Mom's love personalized gifts. Spell out your love and appreciation for Mama with a customized and personalized letter necklace from Babygold. Choose between "Mom," "XOXO," "Doll" and "Love" and one of seven gemstones to adorn the necklace chain. $380 at Babygold

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

