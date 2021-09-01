Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

It's just about time to say goodbye to summer. Labor Day is this coming weekend, bringing with it the cozy comfort of fall. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- transitioning back into office spaces, heading back to school, spending more time enjoying life out in public and preparing for the fun of Labor Day weekend.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its fun, corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end of summer sales and savings, you can score major Labor Day deals on everything from clothes and hair care products, to home furniture decor and must-have fall essentials ahead of the holiday weekend.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be a Labor Day sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find the best Labor Day weekend sales to shop now, courtesy of yours truly.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Labor Day Sales This Weekend:

Backcountry

Enjoy savings of up to 60% on top gear and apparel items at Backcountry’s Labor Day weekend sale. Deals available through Sept. 6.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Save up to 60% at the Labor Day clearance event -- ongoing through Sept. 6.

Bloomingdale’s

For a limited time, take an extra 50% off clearance. Plus, save 30-50% on wear-now styles online. Offer valid on a large selection of items through Sept. 6, exclusions apply.

Chewy

Take up to 50% off pet favorites. Plus, spend $50 on select products, and get a $25 gift card in return. Offer valid through Sept. 7.

Columbia Sportswear

Get 25% off almost everything through Sept. 7.

CoverFX

The Labor Day sale is on -- get up to 40% off through Sept. 7.

Dyson

Save up to $150 on select Dyson technology engineered to improve home health and wellbeing -- offer valid through Sept. 11.

Everlane

Take up to 50% off summer styles through Sept. 6.

The Canvas Overalls Everlane The Canvas Overalls These baggy, mustard overalls can easily be styled up or down -- depending on the occasion. Who doesn't love a versatile outfit? $58 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Eyebobs

Get an additional 25% off with the code LABORDAY25 through Sept. 6.

Fenty Beauty

Happy Labor Day from RiRi! Enjoy up to 50% off select items through Sept. 6.

Homesick

Enjoy 20% off site-wide with the code WAVES -- valid through Sept. 6.

Apple Orchard Candle Homesick Apple Orchard Candle Bring the smells of fall into your own home with this Apple Orchard candle from Homesick. $34 AT HOMESICK Buy Now

Keds

Take an extra 20% off all sale items with the code SAVE20.

Kendra Scott

Get 20% off everything (yes, everything) through Sept. 6!

Kohl’s

For a limited time, get $10 off $25, plus earn $5 Kohl’s Cash for every $25 spent, with the code TAKE10. Deal valid through Sept. 6.

KVD Beauty

Build your own makeup kit and choose any five products for just $65.

Lulu and Georgia

Enjoy up to 20% off your purchase with the code LABORDAY20 -- good through Sept. 7.

Lulu’s

The outlet sale is here and features deep discounts -- with no promo code needed.

Lumens

Save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, furniture and more. Plus get a free Vintage String Light with qualifying purchase with the code STRING. Good through Sept. 7.

Maisonette

Celebrate Labor Day weekend the right way and take up to 40% off select inventory, plus get an extra 10% off sale items with the code FUN10. Valid through Sept. 7.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off storewide including clearance. Restrictions apply -- offer valid through Sept. 6.

Quay

Buy one, get one free on items site-wide through Sept. 6.

Ring Concierge

Take 20% off fine jewelry items through Sept. 6. Plus, enjoy FREE shipping on orders of $100 or more within the Domestic USA.

Sephora

Score up to 50% off your favorite brands – while supplies last through Sept. 19.

Society6

Get 40% off art prints, 30% off throw pillows and 20% off everything else through this limited-time Labor Day sale. Deals valid through Sept. 7.

True Botanicals

Subscribe to the best-selling Chebula Serum and get two free products.

Vegamour

Indulge in a deal of 25% off site-wide with the code SAVE25 through Sept. 7.

Wayfair

Enjoy savings of up to 70% off through Sept. 6.

