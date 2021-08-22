Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
As August winds down, and we prepare to bid adieu to the summer season, fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- transitioning back into office spaces, heading back to school and spending more time enjoying life out in public.
Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its fun, corresponding activities. Now is as good of a time as any to shop great deals on shoes, casual clothes, skirts, sweaters, pants, designer bags and even home essentials to spice up your house for the season ahead.
Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales courtesy of yours truly.
ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:
Shoppers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off site-wide with code the CBS20. Discount valid through Aug. 31.
Enjoy up to 30% off site-wide through Sept. 1.
For a limited time, take 20% off of orders of $150+ with the offer code 20OFF150. Deal valid through Aug. 23.
Summer Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Top-Selling Gear & Apparel. Ends 8/26.
Stack and save with 20% off of 2+ bracelets with the code STACKING20 -- valid through Aug. 30.
Save up to 30% off on jewelry with the code 2021NILE for the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale.
Enjoy $10 off your purchase of $50 or more using the code BRANDLESS10.
For a limited time, shop 60% off through the Back To School Sale with the code SCHOOL60.
End of Season Sale: Shop up to 75% off select styles + free shipping with code BYESUMMER.
Take an exclusive deal of 20% off site-wide with the code ET20 -- ends Aug. 31.
Enjoy an extra 15% off of everyday picks.
Save 35% off of Chill Mattresses, plus free pillows and sheets.
For a limited time, enjoy 20% off site-wide with the exclusive code FITTRACKCBS20 through Aug. 31.
Take 56% off of the Custom Lucky You Choker -- a favorite of Hailey Bieber -- with the code LUCKYGAL.
Enjoy an exclusive 15% off site-wide discount with the code ET15 through Aug. 31.
Save an extra 50% on Sale Styles with the code MORE. Discount valid through Aug. 21.
Use code HOTMOMSUMMER to save up to 75% on great summer styles from this Meghan Markle-approved brand.
Take $20 off every $100 spent with the code ALLYOURS, through Aug. 22. Plus, shop the recently-launched Disney Princess Collection!
Enjoy 15% off of Wedding and Anniversary Bands, plus get free shipping on all items through Aug. 29.
With this exclusive discount, enjoy a free choice of a women’s oversized t-shirt or men’s t-shirt on orders of $90+ with the code ETLAA.
Take 20% off all regular-priced purchases with the code 20MADEBYYOU through Aug. 31.
Up to 50% off select Zella leggings -- including the Live In High Waist Leggings with over 7K+ reviews.
Take 50% off of Rockstar Jeans for Cardholders with the code PERFECTFIT -- some restrictions apply, valid through Aug. 20.
Enjoy an exclusive 15% off first orders of $70+ with the code ET15.
With this Back to School Affiliate Exclusive, shoppers can enjoy 40% off site-wide -- 45% off for members with the code BTSEXCLUSIVE. Deal ends Sept. 6.
Shoppers can take 15% off site-wide with this exclusive deal, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of $55+ with the code ET15. Deal valid through Aug. 31.
Enjoy up to 65% off top sale styles.
30% off (with exclusions) with the code ET30.
The Tory Burch Private Sale only happens twice a year! Shop discounted handbags, shoes and clothing now through Aug. 22.
Take an exclusive 25% off site-wide with the code ET25.
Shoppers can now get an extra 15% off on 1,000+ marked items (exclusions apply) with the code TOPSECRET -- valid through Aug. 25.
Enjoy10% off site-wide, plus free shipping, with the exclusive code WELCOME-ET10.
ET Style's Picks for Weekend Deals:
RELATED CONTENT:
19 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Morning Routine Beauty Products
'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style
Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall
Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More