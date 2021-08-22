Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

As August winds down, and we prepare to bid adieu to the summer season, fall is finally upon us. And, depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- transitioning back into office spaces, heading back to school and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its fun, corresponding activities. Now is as good of a time as any to shop great deals on shoes, casual clothes, skirts, sweaters, pants, designer bags and even home essentials to spice up your house for the season ahead.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales courtesy of yours truly.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Aerogarden

Shoppers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off site-wide with code the CBS20. Discount valid through Aug. 31.

Algenist

Enjoy up to 30% off site-wide through Sept. 1.

Athleta

For a limited time, take 20% off of orders of $150+ with the offer code 20OFF150. Deal valid through Aug. 23.

Backcountry

Summer Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Top-Selling Gear & Apparel. Ends 8/26.

Baublebar

Stack and save with 20% off of 2+ bracelets with the code STACKING20 -- valid through Aug. 30.

Blue Nile

Save up to 30% off on jewelry with the code 2021NILE for the Blue Nile Anniversary Sale.

Brandless

Enjoy $10 off your purchase of $50 or more using the code BRANDLESS10.

Boutique Rugs

For a limited time, shop 60% off through the Back To School Sale with the code SCHOOL60.

Carbon38

End of Season Sale: Shop up to 75% off select styles + free shipping with code BYESUMMER.

City Beauty

Take an exclusive deal of 20% off site-wide with the code ET20 -- ends Aug. 31.

Coach Outlet

Enjoy an extra 15% off of everyday picks.

Cocoon By Sealy

Save 35% off of Chill Mattresses, plus free pillows and sheets.

FitTrack

For a limited time, enjoy 20% off site-wide with the exclusive code FITTRACKCBS20 through Aug. 31.

Frasier Sterling

Take 56% off of the Custom Lucky You Choker -- a favorite of Hailey Bieber -- with the code LUCKYGAL.

Fresh Clean Tees

Enjoy an exclusive 15% off site-wide discount with the code ET15 through Aug. 31.

Gap

Save an extra 50% on Sale Styles with the code MORE. Discount valid through Aug. 21.

HATCH

Use code HOTMOMSUMMER to save up to 75% on great summer styles from this Meghan Markle-approved brand.

Janie and Jack

Take $20 off every $100 spent with the code ALLYOURS, through Aug. 22. Plus, shop the recently-launched Disney Princess Collection!

Jared

Enjoy 15% off of Wedding and Anniversary Bands, plus get free shipping on all items through Aug. 29.

Los Angeles Apparel

With this exclusive discount, enjoy a free choice of a women’s oversized t-shirt or men’s t-shirt on orders of $90+ with the code ETLAA.

Michaels

Take 20% off all regular-priced purchases with the code 20MADEBYYOU through Aug. 31.

Nordstrom

Up to 50% off select Zella leggings -- including the Live In High Waist Leggings with over 7K+ reviews.

Old Navy

Take 50% off of Rockstar Jeans for Cardholders with the code PERFECTFIT -- some restrictions apply, valid through Aug. 20.

Public Goods

Enjoy an exclusive 15% off first orders of $70+ with the code ET15.

Reebok

With this Back to School Affiliate Exclusive, shoppers can enjoy 40% off site-wide -- 45% off for members with the code BTSEXCLUSIVE. Deal ends Sept. 6.

SiO Beauty

Shoppers can take 15% off site-wide with this exclusive deal, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of $55+ with the code ET15. Deal valid through Aug. 31.

REVOLVE

Enjoy up to 65% off top sale styles.

Threadless

30% off (with exclusions) with the code ET30.

Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Private Sale only happens twice a year! Shop discounted handbags, shoes and clothing now through Aug. 22.

Totes.com

Take an exclusive 25% off site-wide with the code ET25.

Verishop

Shoppers can now get an extra 15% off on 1,000+ marked items (exclusions apply) with the code TOPSECRET -- valid through Aug. 25.

Z Supply

Enjoy10% off site-wide, plus free shipping, with the exclusive code WELCOME-ET10.

