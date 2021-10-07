Shopping

Best Online Sales To Shop This Weekend: Kate Spade, Backcountry, Dermstore and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Autumn sure is sweet -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes. And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end-of-summer sales and savings, you can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor and even fall home essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop this weekend, courtesy of yours truly. Plus, check out the best pre-Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner
Yandel Power Lift Recliner
Ashley Homestore
Ashley Homestore Yandel Power Lift Recliner
While many furniture companies are reeling with the effects of the pandemic, Ashley Furniture Homestore has a large selection of home decor pieces that are in-stock and ready to ship -- plus many are discounted at up to 60% off. Shop the best-selling Yandel Power Lift Recliner, along with so many other trendy styles, at Ashley Homestore this weekend.
$1,250$668 AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Backcountry Stoic Tech Hoodie
Stoic Tech Hoodie
Backcountry
Backcountry Stoic Tech Hoodie
The top-rated Stoic Tech Hoodie isn't the only great deal available at Backcountry this weekend. For a limited time, shoppers can take up to 60% off winter gear and apparel through Oct. 13.
$50$28 AT BACKCOUNTRY
Carbon38 High Rise Full-length Legging
Carbon38 High Rise Full-length Legging
Carbon38
Carbon38 High Rise Full-length Legging
Through Oct. 11, all shoppers can take an additional 30% off select outerwear -- like the High Rise Full-length Legging in Crocodile Takara Shine -- with the code COZYUP! 
$118 AT CARBON38
Credo Beauty GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream
GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream
Credo Beauty
Credo Beauty GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream
Invest in some beauty essentials -- like the GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- at Credo Beauty's fall sale and get 10% off your first purchase with the code CLEAN10.
$95 AT CREDO BEAUTY
Dermstore Harry Josh Pro Tools Magnesium Thermal Brush
Harry Josh Pro Tools Magnesium Thermal Brush
Dermstore
Dermstore Harry Josh Pro Tools Magnesium Thermal Brush
Dermstore's Last Chance Sale is on! Save an extra 10% off sale items with the code EXTRA10 and scoop up this Harry Josh Pro Tools Magnesium Thermal Brush while you still can!
$55$39 AT DERMSTORE
Hulu
Hulu with HBO Max
Hulu
Hulu
Hulu and Live TV are discounted $10 a month for your first 3 months. So new subscribers to Hulu + Live TV can get their first three months for $55 a month (regularly $65/month).
$65/MONTH$55/MONTH AT HULU
shopDisney Tinker Bell Pet Costume
Tinker Bell Pet Costume
shopDisney
shopDisney Tinker Bell Pet Costume
Take 30% off Halloween costumes and costume accessories for a limited time -- including the adorable Tinker Bell pet costume.
$25$18 AT SHOPDISNEY
Kate Spade Manhattan Foliage Plaid Large Tote
Kate Spade Manhattan Foliage Plaid Large Tote
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Manhattan Foliage Plaid Large Tote
Enjoy 30% off full-priced styles with the code HOOTHOOT until through Oct. 11.
$398 AT KATE SPADE
Nordstrom La Mer Revitalizing Soothing Set
La Mer Revitalizing Soothing Set
Nordstrom
Nordstrom La Mer Revitalizing Soothing Set
Take 15% off lots of beauty brands -- including the La Mer Revitalizing Set. Plus, Nordstrom credit card holders will receive 2X the points on beauty purchases.
$365$274 AT NORDSTROM
Paige Wine Patent Frankie Boot
Paige Wine Patent Frankie Boot
Paige
Paige Wine Patent Frankie Boot
The Friends and Family Sale at Paige is on! For a limited time, take 25% off select styles at PAIGE.com with the code PAIGEFAMILY2021. Offer valid through Oct. 11.
$398 AT PAIGE
Revolve OUAI North Bondi Kit
OUAI North Bondi Kit
Revolve
Revolve OUAI North Bondi Kit
The OUAI North Bondi Kit features the North Bondi Body Crme and Travel North Bondi Eau de Parfum.
$45$40 AT REVOLVE
Shopbop Glo Getter Sunglasses
Shopbop Glo Getter Sunglasses
Shopbop
Shopbop Glo Getter Sunglasses
Shopbop is now offering up to 60% off 1,000s of new markdowns -- including best-selling items like the Le Specs Glo Getter Sunglasses.
$60$48 AT SHOPBOP
SkinStore NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
SkinStore
SkinStore NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale is happening now, and for a limited time, shoppers can take up to 50% off top-selling skincare and beauty products -- like the celeb-loved NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device.
$209$157 AT SKINSTORE
Urban Outfitters Crosley UO Exclusive Bluetooth Record Player
Urban Outfitters Crosley UO Exclusive Bluetooth Record Player
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Crosley UO Exclusive Bluetooth Record Player
Happening now -- Urban Outfitters' Home Sale! Take up to 40% off bedding, furniture, home décor and more -- like the Crosley UO Exclusive Bluetooth Record Player -- through Oct. 12.
$99$79 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

