Shopping

Best Sales To Shop This Weekend: Coach, Adidas, Lululemon and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend
Grandin Road, Kohl's, Sephora, Coach

Autumn sure is sweet -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes. And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end-of-summer sales and savings, you can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor and even fall home essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop this weekend, courtesy of yours truly.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

1-800-Flowers

New Customers can save 25% on flowers and gifts with the code NEWSHOPPER25 at checkout -- deal valid through Oct. 17.

Abercrombie

Take up to 25% off select styles, plus an extra 15% off almost everything.

Adidas

Get two 3-packs of adidas' super breathable face masks for $30 with code MASKUP. 

Alice + Olivia

For a limited time, take 25% off everything. No code needed.

Durham Reversible Hooded Puffer
Durham Reversible Hooded Puffer
Alice + Olivia
Durham Reversible Hooded Puffer
Embrace the styles of fall with this plaid puffer from Alice + Olivia -- now 25% off.
$550 AT ALICE + OLIVIA

Alo Yoga

Shop new styles in Alo Yoga’s sale category -- now up to 40% off.

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling bodysuit is now marked down for a limited time.

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit
Amazon
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit
Chic meets comfort in this best-selling MANGOPOP bodysuit from Amazon.
$20 AT AMAZON

Coach

Take 20% off and save 25% off when you spend over $400 with the code SAVENOW until Oct. 3.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Beadchain
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Beadchain
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Beadchain
TikTok's viral Tabby Purse is now in stock and included in Coach's big sale event -- happening now.
$395 AT COACH

Columbia Sportswear

Enjoy up to 60% off on select styles with the code FALLDEALS through Oct. 6.

CoverFX

The Friends & Family Sale is on -- take 25% off site-wide, plus free shipping on all orders with the code CFXFAM25. Valid through Oct. 5.

Future Perfect Water-Optional Cleanser
Future Perfect Water-Optional Cleanser
Cover FX
Future Perfect Water-Optional Cleanser
This hybrid face wash and cleanser is both effective and efficient.
$32 AT COVER FX

DVF

Happy DVF Friends and Family Sale to all who celebrate. Enjoy 25% off full price and sale products with the code FRIENDS25 -- valid through Oct. 3.

Forever 21

Up to 60% off sale, plus an extra 25% off select items with the code EXTRA25.

Grandin Road

Take up to 20% off Halloween through Oct. 3.

Secret Garden Pumpkin
Secret Garden Pumpkin
Grandin Road
Secret Garden Pumpkin
Class up your Halloween decor with this magical Secret Garden Pumpkin.
$40 AT GRANDIN ROAD

Hatch Collection

Shop this Meghan Markle-loved brand’s sale and take 20% off select styles with the code THEBIGSALE through Oct. 4.

J.Crew

Enjoy up to 40% off of Fall Essentials.

Kate Spade Surprise

Enjoy deals of up to 75% off.

Kohl's

Celebrate the Friends & Family Sale! Take an extra 20% off with the code GOSHOP20 through Oct. 3.

Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fryer
Kohl's
Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fryer
Get cookin' this fall with the 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi Air Fryer -- now on sale for only $200.
$200 AT KOHL'S

Lulu's

Take up to 70% off all sale!

Lululemon

Save on top styles starting at $29.

Macys

It’s VIP Sale time! Take an extra 30% off, plus 15% off beauty with the code VIP. Ends Oct. 4.

Nordstrom

Enjoy up to 30% off all categories, including beauty through Oct. 4.

REVOLVE

Take up to 65% off sale items.

Pussy Cat Vegan Leather Legging
Pussy Cat Vegan Leather Legging
REVOLVE
Pussy Cat Vegan Leather Legging
Vegan faux leather leggings are all the rage right now. Stock up on a fair pairs this fall -- including this discounted style from REVOLVE.
$98$48 AT REVOLVE

Saks Off Fifth

Beauty BOGO is on -- buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO through Oct. 2.

Sephora

Take 30% off Sephora Collection sale items through Sept. 29 with the code SCSALE.

Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Sephora
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
This bestselling loungewear foundation is now only $18.
$36$18 AT SEPHORA

shopDisney

Get 30% off costumes and costume accessories through Oct. 15.

Spirit Halloween

Enjoy free shipping on orders of $30+ with the code SHIP30 through Sept. 30.

Sundry

Take an extra 30% off Sale items with the code YAY30 through Oct. 6.

Ulta

The Fall Haul Event is happening now -- enjoy discounts of up to 50% off everyday beauty until Oct. 2.

Vegamour

Enjoy 20% off site-wide, plus a gift with purchase, on orders of $100+ with the code FRIENDS20. Valid through Oct. 5th!

GRO Hair Serum
GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour
GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour's 100% vegan and cruelty-free serum works to promote fuller hair and address vitamin deficiencies.
$52 AT VEGAMOUR

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More

Here's What You Need to Know About the Discover Samsung Sale

Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Get Up to 75% Off

Amazon Fall Sale: Best Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Amazon's Fall Sale: Oprah-Loved Shoes Are $100 Off

Vitamix Days Sale: Save Up to 50% on Blenders and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Handbags

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color