Best Sales To Shop This Weekend: Coach, Adidas, Lululemon and More

Autumn sure is sweet -- and between the cooler temperatures and fun return of seasonal, outdoor activities, it's fair to say that fall is officially here. The changing seasons often provide a return to the coziness and comfort of some of the best things in life -- including updated transitional styles and warmer color palettes. And depending on COVID-19 restrictions where you live and work, many people are actually getting back into the groove of their normal lives -- moving back into office spaces, getting into the swing of their school routines and spending more time enjoying life out in public.

Safe to say, after a year of basically living in loungewear and sneakers, we're more than ready for fall and all of its corresponding activities. Plus now, thanks to an influx in end-of-summer sales and savings, you can score major deals on everything from clothes and beauty products, to decor and even fall home essentials.

Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the top deals for you to shop right now. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop this weekend, courtesy of yours truly.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

1-800-Flowers

New Customers can save 25% on flowers and gifts with the code NEWSHOPPER25 at checkout -- deal valid through Oct. 17.

Abercrombie

Take up to 25% off select styles, plus an extra 15% off almost everything.

Adidas

Get two 3-packs of adidas' super breathable face masks for $30 with code MASKUP.

Alice + Olivia

For a limited time, take 25% off everything. No code needed.

Alo Yoga

Shop new styles in Alo Yoga’s sale category -- now up to 40% off.

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling bodysuit is now marked down for a limited time.

Coach

Take 20% off and save 25% off when you spend over $400 with the code SAVENOW until Oct. 3.

Columbia Sportswear

Enjoy up to 60% off on select styles with the code FALLDEALS through Oct. 6.

CoverFX

The Friends & Family Sale is on -- take 25% off site-wide, plus free shipping on all orders with the code CFXFAM25. Valid through Oct. 5.

DVF

Happy DVF Friends and Family Sale to all who celebrate. Enjoy 25% off full price and sale products with the code FRIENDS25 -- valid through Oct. 3.

Forever 21

Up to 60% off sale, plus an extra 25% off select items with the code EXTRA25.

Grandin Road

Take up to 20% off Halloween through Oct. 3.

Hatch Collection

Shop this Meghan Markle-loved brand’s sale and take 20% off select styles with the code THEBIGSALE through Oct. 4.

J.Crew

Enjoy up to 40% off of Fall Essentials.

Kate Spade Surprise

Enjoy deals of up to 75% off.

Kohl's

Celebrate the Friends & Family Sale! Take an extra 20% off with the code GOSHOP20 through Oct. 3.

Lulu's

Take up to 70% off all sale!

Lululemon

Save on top styles starting at $29.

Macys

It’s VIP Sale time! Take an extra 30% off, plus 15% off beauty with the code VIP. Ends Oct. 4.

Nordstrom

Enjoy up to 30% off all categories, including beauty through Oct. 4.

REVOLVE

Take up to 65% off sale items.

Saks Off Fifth

Beauty BOGO is on -- buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO through Oct. 2.

Sephora

Take 30% off Sephora Collection sale items through Sept. 29 with the code SCSALE.

shopDisney

Get 30% off costumes and costume accessories through Oct. 15.

Spirit Halloween

Enjoy free shipping on orders of $30+ with the code SHIP30 through Sept. 30.

Sundry

Take an extra 30% off Sale items with the code YAY30 through Oct. 6.

Ulta

The Fall Haul Event is happening now -- enjoy discounts of up to 50% off everyday beauty until Oct. 2.

Vegamour

Enjoy 20% off site-wide, plus a gift with purchase, on orders of $100+ with the code FRIENDS20. Valid through Oct. 5th!

RELATED CONTENT: