Best Winter Face Masks

By Carolin Lehmann‍
winter face masks
Case-Mate

With cold fall weather approaching -- and even colder winter weather following -- there's no better time than to now to shop for face masks and gaiters that double as cold weather gear. These masks and gaiters are made of cozy materials like fleece, and cover more exposed skin than your typical face mask. This can include your ears and neck, keeping them toasty and protected from wind chills.

Check out this curated selection of face masks and neck gaiters that can keep you warm outside while protecting others from the spread of COVID-19. These options from Amazon, Case-Mate, Cabela's and more will become your new fall and winter wardrobe staples.

Case-Mate Cloth Winter Face Mask (2-Pack)
Case-Mate Cloth Winter Face Mask (2-Pack)
Case-Mate
Case-Mate Cloth Winter Face Mask (2-Pack)
This fleece headband-style face mask from Case-Mate has a moldable nose clip and a customizable fit. It comes with one filter and is currently on sale. (Additional filters are sold separately.)
$10 AT CASE-MATE
HotHands Heated Neck Gaiter
HotHands heated neck gaiter
Cabela's
HotHands Heated Neck Gaiter
If fabric alone doesn't provide enough warmth, pick up this gaiter, which also holds two HotHands Hand Warmers (sold separately). Buy this gaiter in black or camouflage.
$15 AT CABELA'S
Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter
Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter
This affordable face mask and gaiter combo with a fleece lining covers your ears for extra warmth. Its fabric wicks away moisture and its design promises to minimize condensation on your glasses. Amazon reviewer The Lovey Mom says that this last-minute stocking stuffer turned out to be one of the year's best gifts. "It washes beautifully and really keeps your face and neck warm while being easy to breathe through."
$10 AT AMAZON
Soft Fleece Neck Gaiter
Soft fleece neck gaiter
Amazon
Soft Fleece Neck Gaiter
This affordable fleece gaiter comes in an array of colors, and is available in one-, two- and three-packs. Its fabric is moisture-wicking, anti-static and anti-pilling.
$8 AT AMAZON
Columbia Titanium II Omni-Heat Gaiter
Columbia Titanium II Omni-Heat Gaiter
Columbia
Columbia Titanium II Omni-Heat Gaiter
This Columbia gaiter has a drawcord for a proper fit and is water- and stain-repellent. Its fabric has a thermal reflective technology.
$40 AT COLUMBIA
Under Armour Sportsmask Fleece Gaiter
Under Armour Sportsmask Fleece Gaiter
Walmart
Under Armour Sportsmask Fleece Gaiter
If you're a fan of Under Armour's Sportsmask face mask, try out the Sportsmask fleece gaiter. It's designed for playing winter sports and sits off the face and lips for comfort. It has an anti-microbial treatment, and the UA Iso-Chill fabric on the interior lining of the mask renders it cool to the touch. 
$36 AT WALMART

