Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

Bite Beauty is offering great deals on the Bite vault and also its makeup sets!

Currently, you can get the Agave + Superfood Lip Care Set for $82, a $110 value. The set features the full Agave+ line, including the lip scrub, lip balm, pre-makeup lip serum, nighttime lip therapy and intensive lip mask.

In addition, Bite Beauty just launched the Agave + Mini Scrub & Sleep Lip Duo, featuring two award-winning Agave+ minis. Also, get a FREE 2-piece gift with orders $40+.

Check out Bite Beauty's Vault offerings and makeup sets, ahead.

Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick Bite Beauty This Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick is now $6, while supplies last. This lipstick comes in four different shades. REGULARLY $22 $6 at Bite Beauty

Agave + Mini Scrub & Sleep Lip Duo Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Agave + Mini Scrub & Sleep Lip Duo Bite Beauty These crave-worthy products are the perfect clean duo for your nighttime ritual. $20 at Bite Beauty

Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set Bite Beauty This agave nectar-infused five-piece set is everything you need to give your pout some TLC. REGULARLY $110 $82 at Bite Beauty

Clean Beauty Essentials Set Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Clean Beauty Essentials Set Bite Beauty This Bite Beauty bundle comes with a full size Changemaker Foundation (in over 20 shades you can select) and a full size Power Move Lip Crayon. REGULARLY $63.50 $47 at Bite Beauty

Glacé Prep Lip Trio Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Glacé Prep Lip Trio Bite Beauty For the perfect application and color payoff, prep the lips with the mask and lip balm, followed by the mauve matte lip crayon. REGULARLY $57 $48 at Bite Beauty

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

