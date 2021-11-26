Black Friday sales are well underway and if you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of -- and avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing, Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

Amazon Black Friday deals 2021:

AirPods Pro Amazon AirPods Pro These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise-canceling technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water and sweat resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three different sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit. $249 $159 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. $159 $115 Buy Now

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021:

Samsung 55" Frame TV Walmart Samsung 55" Frame TV Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. $1,398 $998 Buy Now

Nordstrom Black Friday deals 2021:

Dyson Black Friday deals 2021:

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Our Place Black Friday deals 2021:

The Always Pan Our Place The Always Pan Our Place is having their biggest sale of the year with major discounts on dinnerware, home goods and, of course, the do-it-all Always Pan. $145 $99 Buy Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot One pot designed to replace multiple by doing everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming all in one. $165 $125 Buy Now

Best Buy Black Friday deals 2021:

Samsung Black Friday deals 2021:

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop Now:

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek has handbags. puffer jackets, and shoes up to 70% off.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear at Coach Outlet's Black Friday Flash Sale.

Columbia Sportswear: The Early Black Friday sale is on at Columbia Sportswear! Through Nov. 21, shoppers can take up to 40% off select gear, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of more than $99.

Girlfriend Collective: Take 30% off sitewide until November 29.

J.Crew: Get up to 50% off holiday party-ready styles and 30% off sale styles with code SALETIME.

Kate Spade: Ending Nov. 23, take up to 50% off select bags, wallets and jewelry with code BFPREVIEW.

Macy's: Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale is on through Nov. 22, shoppers can take up to 20% off select merchandise with the code SCORE.

Madewell: Everything is 30% off with code OHJOY at checkout.

Nike: Save up to 50% and use code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 20% off already discounted deals.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products with Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals -- happening now through Nov. 26.

Tory Burch: The Holiday Event is live with 30% off $250+ and up to 50% off sale styles.

Reebok: Use promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide & an extra 50% on sale items at Reebok's biggest sales of the year.

The Best Black Friday Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: With Black Friday prices guaranteed, get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more.

Samsung: Enjoy ET's early access to Samsung's Black Friday event with the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

The Best Black Friday Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Black Friday arrived early with 20% off everything at Allswell! Just use code THANKFUL.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s Early Black Friday sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through November 28.

Casper: Save up to 50% off select Casper mattresses at the Last Call Sale plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until November 27, and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until December 4.

Keurig: Everything at Keurig is now 25% off, including coffee makers and K-Cups with code TIMETOSAVE21 until Sunday, Nov. 26.

Layla Sleep: The Layla Hybrid Mattress is $200 off and the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off until November 28.

Nectar Sleep: Shop early access to the Nectar Nap Friday Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free through Nov. 20.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off early Black Friday deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Black Friday early access has started with up to 80% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more.

The Best Black Friday Cookware Deals

Caraway: Ending Nov. 30, take 10% off when you spend $95 or more, 15% off when you spend $395 and up or 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

Our Place: The brand behind the Always Pan is having its biggest sale of the year. Take up to $125 off!

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma's Black Friday Sale, save up to 50% off kitchen deals and take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Beautycounter: Take 15% off sitewide at BeautyCounter through November 28.

Lancome: For a limited time, shoppers can get 25% off their order or 30% off when you sing up or sing in to Lancome.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

NuFACE: Facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. Shop NuFACE with 35% off sitewide today.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Soko Glam: Save 30% sitewide at Soko Glam when you use the promo code SGWONDERLAND30.

Ulta Beauty: Black Friday deals are happening all week long at Ulta like 50% off Clinique and Colourpop.

