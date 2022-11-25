Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
Whether you're in need of new boots or getting started on holiday gifting, shoppers can save up to 60% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon's Black Friday Sale. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
A standout from the Black Friday UGG sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole. Right now, these UGG slippers are 38% off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace sweater weather and shop the best Black Friday UGG deals below.
The Best Black Friday UGG Boot Deals to Shop Now
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece.
Hit the streets in comfy, modern style with these UGG sheepskin boots, crafted with fluffy UGGplush lining and a grippy, flexible Treadlite outsole.
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights.
In place of UGG's signature look, these boots have a cow suede strap and whipstitch detailing.
With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe.
No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.
The Best Black Friday UGG Slipper Deals to Shop Now
Cozy up with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides.
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
