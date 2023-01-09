Coach is ringing in the new year with a huge winter sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From winter booties to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Winter Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.

Shop 50% Off Coach Deals

Now through January 31, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's first sale of the year. Coach will continue to add new styles to the Winter Sale, so be sure to check back here for more of the best designer deals. This winter, try the cozy version of the Jennifer Lopez-approved Coach Tabby Pillow Bag. An archival 1970s Coach design is given a soft shearling makeover that adds luxurious, touchable texture.

Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Winter Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.

For more 50% off Coach deals, shop our favorite deals from Coach's winter sale below.

Jane Bootie Coach Jane Bootie With ultra-plush shearling, these Coach booties are a cold weather must-have. Featuring cushiony memory foam padding for all-day comfort, they are finished with a rubber sole for great traction in the unpredictable winter weather. $325 $163 Shop Now

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 Crafted of polished pebble leather, Coach's structured and compact Tabby shoulder bag features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody. $450 $225 Shop Now

Liza Bootie Coach Liza Bootie Featuring a chunky ‘90s-inspired lug sole, the Liza is a tough-luxe bootie inspired by classic military styles and New York City grunge. Crafted of smooth leather, it has a knotted detail front zip closure and cushiony memory foam padding for all-day comfort. $275 $138 Shop Now

The Pillow Tote Coach The Pillow Tote Ultra-soft to the touch and super lightweight, the spacious Pillow Tote is a plush, everyday carryall. The roomy, squeezable style features an inside zip pocket to organize your small essentials. $650 $325 Shop Now

Theo Tote Coach Theo Tote The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles. $450 $225 Shop Now

Willow Tote Coach Willow Tote Not too big, not too small, Willow is the perfect carry-it-all tote with space for all of your day-to-day essentials. Crafted of polished pebble leather, it features two open pockets and a secure center zip compartment. $350 $175 Shop Now

Shearling Aviator Coach Shearling Aviator Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations. Add it to your winter wardrobe for 50% off. $2,200 $1,100 Shop Now

