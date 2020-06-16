Courteney Cox Does Slow-Motion Bikini Dive Into Her 56th Birthday: Watch
That's one way to kick off 56! Courteney Cox was giving off some major Baywatch vibes to celebrate her 56th birthday on Monday. The Friends star took to Instagram to share a slow-motion video of herself running in a black bikini before diving into a pool.
Set to the New Radicals' song "Get What You Give," Cox jogs into the frame showing off her fit frame before taking her leap into the pool and popping out of the water laughing.
"Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she captioned the clip.
Her celebrity pals wished her a happy birthday, including stylist Rachel Zoe, who commented, "Happiest birthday @courteneycoxofficial ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and you look 🔥," and comedian Whitney Cummings who wrote, "Legend."
Cox isn't the only member of her family celebrating a birthday. Over the weekend she shared a sweet throwback video of her daughter, Coco Arquette, ice skating to ring in the teen's 16th birthday.
"Happy sweet 16th cocolo. You’re my little quirk of the universe. I love you ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote at the time.
