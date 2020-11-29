Shopping

Cyber Monday Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Let’s get festive!

With the Christmas holiday less than a month away, shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items. You can now shop at a myriad of retailer events like Amazon’s Cyber Monday, LululemonMacy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, WalmartShopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers to jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances, holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing, and even yummy chocolates, there's no limit on what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger.

Most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gifts items for your holiday needs. 

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including CoachKate Spade, Marc JacobsRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelVera Bradley Levi's, UggAmazon, Forever 21, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Holiday presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, see our selection of best Cyber Monday holiday stocking stuffers. 

Under $25

Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees
Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Amazon
Hand Repair Gift Set
Burt's Bees
Pamper someone you love with the Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set. This spa kit includes Almond Milk Hand Cream, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane
L'Occitane Ornament Gift Set
Amazon
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane
The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing almond-enriched favorites to help nourish and soften skin, packaged in a festive keepsake holiday ornament.
Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
LebonYard
LebonYard Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
Amazon
Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
LebonYard
These Christmas face masks are made from eco-friendly material. 
REGULARLY $16.99
Echo Auto
Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon
Echo Auto
Amazon
Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 
REGULARLY $49.99
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
Corkcicle Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Amazon
Turquoise Gloss Stemless
Corkcicle.
The Corkcicle. Turquoise Gloss Stemless is the trendy insulated wine tumbler that is a must have for the wine lovers in your life.
Mini
Blink
Blink Mini
Amazon
Mini
Blink
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
REGULARLY $34.99
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Smart Plug, works with Alexa
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
Kimkoo
Kimkoo 3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
Amazon
3-in-1 Jade Roller, Jade Gua Sha Massage Tool and Silicone Mask Brush Set
Kimkoo
The Kimkoo 3-in-1 set includes a facial jade roller, a jade Gua Sha massage tool and silicone mask brush set. This set eliminates muscle tension, the jade roller can smooth fine lines and make skin glow healthy and radiant. The set reduces dark circles, edema and improve skin health.  
The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go
The Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Amazon
Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. Adult coloring has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic and is the perfect inexpensive gift to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. 
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You Bundle
Amazon
Nice to Meet You Bundle
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free.
Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
OPI Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
Amazon
Holiday 2020 Shine Bright Collection, Nail Lacquer Nail Polish
OPI
New for 2020, this nail polish collection of 10 minis from OPI will add a festive touch to any beauty routine.
Echo Flex
Amazon
Amazon Echo Flex
Amazon
Echo Flex
Amazon
For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. 
REGULARLY $24.99
Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's
Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Nordstrom
Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
Kiehl's
The Kihel's Kiss Me With Kiehl's Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set is a limited-edition lip balm set featuring three full-size lip balms infused with vitamin E for cold weather lip protection.
REGULARLY $30
Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Amazon
Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Jessica Simpson
Keep warm with a pair of Jessica Simpson’s soft cable knit slippers. 
Sleep On It Set
Thisworks
Thisworks Sleep On It Set
Nordstrom
Sleep On It Set
Thisworks
Thisworks' Sleep On It Set is a trio of products that help bring calm and restoration to your mind and atmosphere with pillow spray, stress check roll on and sleep together calming spray.
Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani
Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Amazon
Plum Purple Bracelet, Set of 3
Alex and Ani
These Alex and Ani Plum Purple Bracelet (Set of 3) are the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Sephora
Best of Rare Beauty Lip & Cheek Mini Duo
Rare Beauty
Know someone who is coveting Selena Gomez's new makeup line, Rare Beauty? Gift the limited-edition set that comes with the bestselling Soft Pinch Matte Liquid Blush in Bliss (nude pink) and Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful (nude mauve).

Under $50 

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
REGULARLY $89.99
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
REGULARLY $69.95
Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Echo
Bloomingdale's Echo Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's Holiday Little Brown Bag & Dot Face Masks, Set of 3
Echo
Bloomingdale's soft, cotton, triple-layer holiday face masks feature elastic ear loops and a filter pocket.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO.
REGULARLY $39.99
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Modern Harness Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather
Coach
This Coach Modern Harness Reversible Belt In Signature Leather is the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for that trendy lady in your life.
REGULARLY $150
Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set
Nordstrom
Christmas Cracker Set
Jo Malone London
The Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker Set is filled with a trio of miniature treats in fragrant Jo Malone favorites: body cream, hand and body gel and cologne.
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
MILK MAKEUP Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Sephora
Here for the Party Mini Face Set
Milk Makeup
This clean beauty kit includes six mini-size Milk Makeup favorites: KUSH Liquid Eyeliner in Loud, Hydro Grip Primer, KUSH High Volume Mascara in Boom, KUSH Clear Brow Gel in Hydro, Watermelon Brightening Serum and Vegan Milk Moisturizer.
A $79 VALUE
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Amazon
16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle
Corkcicle
This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift.
Noosa
Quay
Noosa Quay
Quay
Noosa
Quay
These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame.
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
Indoor Cam
Ring
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Indoor Cam
Ring
The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability.  This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa.
REGULARLY $59.99
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
REGULARLY $39
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise
Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt.
A $49.50 VALUE
100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Rosemarie Collections
Rosemarie Collections 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Amazon
100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Rosemarie Collections
A cashmere scarf makes a perfect gift for the winter months. 
Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora
Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora Favorites
This collection of Sephora’s best sellers includes lipsticks from Fenty Beauty, NARS, and more. 
A $124 VALUE
Mercer Small Coin Purse
MICHAEL by Michael Kors
MICHAEL by Michael Kors Mercer Small Coin Purse
Amazon
Mercer Small Coin Purse
MICHAEL by Michael Kors
This durable and dainty coin purse comes in six different colors. 
REGULARLY $58
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Glow Trio Trio Face, Lip & Body Set
Fenty Beauty
Give the gift of Fenty Glow! This limited-edition gift set from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty comes with the Diamond Bomb Highlighter, Cheeks Out Cream Blush and the bestselling Gloss Bomb Lipgloss in gorgeous universal rose nude shades. 
'Very Berry' Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann ‘Very Berry’ Nail Polish
Nordstrom
'Very Berry' Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann’s 'Very Berry’ Nail Polish features an assortment of colors that are great for the holiday season. 
A $72 VALUE
Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert
Lindt Creation Dessert, Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Amazon
Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert
Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair, and other delectable bites. 
REGULARLY $43.81

 

Under $100 

Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Work hard and play harder on this great Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.
REGULARLY $149.99
The Littles 4.0 Kit
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant The Littles 4.0 Kit
Amazon
The Littles 4.0 Kit
Drunk Elephant
The Littles 4.0 skincare kit includes Drunk Elephant favorites: Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, B-Hydra Hydration Serum, C-Firma Day Serum, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Virgin Marula Facial Oil, Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream, and Protini Polypeptide Cream.
Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
Holiday Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora
The Sephora Holiday Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the beauty obsessed lady in your life.
REGULARLY $124
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
This Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitching is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life.
REGULARLY $198
Buds
Echo
Echo Buds
Amazon
Buds
Echo
These newly released Echo Buds  are wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa.
REGULARLY $129.99
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Amazon
Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie
Giant Hoodies
Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy holiday gift.
Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke
Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke
Ostrich Foldover Wallet
Dooney & Bourke
An elegant, textured wallet featuring the signature Dooney & Bourke nameplate.
REGULARLY $158
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm
This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your captured memories.
REGULARLY $58.25
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
REGULARLY $139.99
The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
La Mer
La Mer The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
Nordstrom
The Deep Moisture Mini Collection
La Mer
La Mer's Deep Moisture Mini Collection is a limited-edition set of travel-size La Mer favorites to deeply hydrate, soothe and strengthen skin.
REGULARLY $199
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.
Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring
This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. 
REGULARLY $179.98
Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set
Nordstrom
Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin.

