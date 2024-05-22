Shop
Discover Samsung Summer Sale 2024: The Best Appliance Deals to Shop Now Ahead of Memorial Day

Samsung Appliances
Samsung
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:43 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Kick off the summer season with up to 47% off Samsung appliances now through May 26.

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is underway, offering major discounts on the brand's best home appliances. For memorial day weekend, these holiday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room before guests show up this summer.

Now through Sunday, May 26, Samsung is offering up to 47% off must-have major appliances. You can save hundreds on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, the brand's home appliances are some of the best on the market. Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. Extra perks include free installation, free haul away of your old appliances, 0% APR for purchases made in installments and more.

To help you score the steepest discounts on new home and kitchen appliances, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week.

Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save big on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,899 $1,899

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,599

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save big on the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$5,014 $4,499

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.

$3,699 $2,699

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
Samsung

6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $950 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,999 $1,799

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Samsung

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time. 

$419 $249

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,799

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Samsung

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone. 

$2,999 $2,249

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $779

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,598

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149 $749

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $799

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,439 $949

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.

$1,612 $1,099

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.

$1,139 $749

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$999 $599

 Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight yet potent vacuum is cordless but doesn't skimp on suction. Its long-lasting battery and advanced filtration system help make sure you've got the time and ability to clear debris, pet dander, and dirt from your floors thoroughly without compromising on clean.

$400 $280

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Save $200 on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.

$1,000 $800

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300 $1,000

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

