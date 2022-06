Early Amazon Deals on NuFace: Serums, Body Toning Devices and More

Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFACE do just that — and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr, and more. Today ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which is on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, you can save up to 25% on every NuFACE facial toning device, skincare set and serum.

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it — and fast.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best NuFace devices and products on Prime Day 2022.

NuFACE Trinity NuFace NuFACE Trinity We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $254 Buy Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFACE NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up — it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $159 $119 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer NuFACE NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift. $449 $337 Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $499 $399 Buy Now

