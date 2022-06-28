Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Bags, Wallets, Sunglasses & More for Summer 2022
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away. The massive two-day shopping event will be held Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty and furniture — just to name a few. However, you don't have to wait until next month to get an amazing deal, Amazon has launched early sales on your favorite brands.
Get deep discounts now on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade. Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 50% off the original price. That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes.
Below, shop ET's best deals available on Kate Spade with early Amazon Prime Day Deals.
As the guardian of your wallet, keys and essentials, this satchel has a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all summer.
This pink Kate Spade wallet can fit your phone, 6 credit cards, your ID and more.
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse is a hot item. Jump on the deal now before supplies run out.
If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette from a luxury brand, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials.
This adorable Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for an errand day.
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the chain to make it a handbag.
Bring out your tropical side this summer with a Kate Spade pineapple tote.
Get this gorgeous heart-shaped watch for summer.
Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal. Score this Kate Spade Leila Medium Satchel in select colors, while supplies last.
Looking to swap your old purse for something elegant? This gorgeous bag is a steal for summer.
Summer is here, prep for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses.
This summer floral canvas book bag gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The vibrant colors are a nice break from the typical canvas tote.
Cat lovers, this Kate Spade crossbody purse is for you.
RELATED CONTENT:
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories
15 Best Early Prime Day 2022 Anti-Aging Skincare Deals at Amazon
The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Designer Handbags
Best Amazon Deals on Organization and Storage Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials
Shop the 22 Best Early Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale
22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More