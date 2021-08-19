Fall Fashion: Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

We have arrived at a bittersweet time of year: we're welcoming fall, and saying goodbye to summer. While kids are getting ready to go back to school and parents are stocking up on school supplies and backpacks at Amazon's Back to School Sale, the internet retailer has also dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to treat your end-of-summer blues. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

You can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable for the school year.

As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot Amazon Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. $29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

