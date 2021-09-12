Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Deals on Fall Boots and Shoes

This is a bittersweet time of year: we have to say goodbye to summer, but we get to welcome fall. Now that cooler weather is heading our way, Amazon has dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to treat your end-of-summer blues. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

You can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable for the school year.

As you're doing your Fall shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide.

Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot Amazon Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. $52 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

