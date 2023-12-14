With holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, it's time to finish crossing everyone off your shopping list. The good news is that every year, hundreds of online retailers participate in Free Shipping Day and that day is officially here.

Today, December 14, 2023, numerous stores are waiving their delivery fees to help you save money while gift shopping. This year's list includes favorites like Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, Reebok, Target, Macy’s and so many more. Some brands don't even require a purchase minimum, making it the perfect opportunity to scoop up last-minute gifts that will get to your door in time for Christmas Day.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best stores to shop on Free Shipping Day 2023, plus some deals to inspire your gifting.

For free shipping at Nordstrom, just order your last-minute gifts by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 17.

Order your gifts from Alo Yoga by December 19 and get free two-day shipping for delivery by Christmas.

Coach is offering free shipping on orders placed by December 19 to arrive in time for Christmas.

Get free shipping from Free People until Monday, December 18 at 11:59 PM PT for delivery by Friday, December 22.

Best Deals to Shop on Free Shipping Day 2023

