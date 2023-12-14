Today marks the year's last shopping holiday. Get free shipping on all your gifts that will arrive by Christmas.
With holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, it's time to finish crossing everyone off your shopping list. The good news is that every year, hundreds of online retailers participate in Free Shipping Day and that day is officially here.
Today, December 14, 2023, numerous stores are waiving their delivery fees to help you save money while gift shopping. This year's list includes favorites like Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, Reebok, Target, Macy’s and so many more. Some brands don't even require a purchase minimum, making it the perfect opportunity to scoop up last-minute gifts that will get to your door in time for Christmas Day.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best stores to shop on Free Shipping Day 2023, plus some deals to inspire your gifting.
Walmart
Nordstrom
For free shipping at Nordstrom, just order your last-minute gifts by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 17.
Amazon
Sephora
J.Crew
Alo Yoga
Order your gifts from Alo Yoga by December 19 and get free two-day shipping for delivery by Christmas.
Target
Reebok
Macy's
Pottery Barn
Coach
Coach is offering free shipping on orders placed by December 19 to arrive in time for Christmas.
ILIA Beauty
Reformation
Beyond Yoga
Free People
Get free shipping from Free People until Monday, December 18 at 11:59 PM PT for delivery by Friday, December 22.
Best Deals to Shop on Free Shipping Day 2023
UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot
A lofty platform sole brings kid-size drama to this water-resistant boot.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly winter days.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Gucci Bloom’s notes of natural tuberose and jasmine create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin.
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace
Perfect for winter, this unisex cologne blends aromatic chestnuts, smoky clove oil, and sweet vanilla to recreate the signature warmth and coziness of a crackling fire.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Save $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: