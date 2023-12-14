Gifts

Free Shipping Day 2023 Is Here: Everything You Need to Know, Plus the Best Gift Deals to Shop Today

Getty
Published: 9:42 AM PST, December 14, 2023

Today marks the year's last shopping holiday. Get free shipping on all your gifts that will arrive by Christmas.

With holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching, it's time to finish crossing everyone off your shopping list. The good news is that every year, hundreds of online retailers participate in Free Shipping Day and that day is officially here.

Today, December 14, 2023, numerous stores are waiving their delivery fees to help you save money while gift shopping. This year's list includes favorites like Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, Reebok, Target, Macy’s and so many more. Some brands don't even require a purchase minimum, making it the perfect opportunity to scoop up last-minute gifts that will get to your door in time for Christmas Day.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best stores to shop on Free Shipping Day 2023, plus some deals to inspire your gifting.

Walmart

Nordstrom

For free shipping at Nordstrom, just order your last-minute gifts by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 17.

Amazon

Sephora

J.Crew

Alo Yoga

Order your gifts from Alo Yoga by December 19 and get free two-day shipping for delivery by Christmas.

Target

Reebok

Macy's

Pottery Barn

Coach

Coach is offering free shipping on orders placed by December 19 to arrive in time for Christmas.

ILIA Beauty

Reformation

Beyond Yoga

Free People

Get free shipping from Free People until Monday, December 18 at 11:59 PM PT for delivery by Friday, December 22.

Best Deals to Shop on Free Shipping Day 2023

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot

Nordstrom

UGG Kids' Neumel Zip Platform Boot

A lofty platform sole brings kid-size drama to this water-resistant boot.

$135 $105

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $240

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly winter days.

$180 $126

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Sephora

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Gucci Bloom’s notes of natural tuberose and jasmine create an unexpectedly rich white floral scent on the skin.

$133 $106

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Sephora

Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ By the Fireplace

Perfect for winter, this unisex cologne blends aromatic chestnuts, smoky clove oil, and sweet vanilla to recreate the signature warmth and coziness of a crackling fire.

$160 $128

With code FRAGRANCE20

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $39

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. 

$410 $348

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

Walmart

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

$179 $129

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $134

Shop Now

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Save $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $400

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $33

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

