From Wreaths to Ornaments, These Are The Best Black Friday Deals On Christmas Decorations to Shop Now
The day after Thanksgiving isn't just Black Friday, it's also the day many people transition their fall decor to festive Christmas adornments. While some people may decorate their homes before Turkey Day, even Scrooges find it perfectly acceptable to decorate for the Yuletide once Thanksgiving commences.
If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you don't want to miss the best Black Friday deals where you can score big savings on festive Christmas decorations. Amazon, Wayfair, and Target are already spreading the savings with their Black Friday sales, and included in these deals are adorable, stylish, and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a stunning artificial Christmas tree, a gorgeous wreath, or Christmas lights, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor.
To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these Black Friday deals on festive holiday decor. Getting them at a discount in the week leading up to the holiday season is the easiest way to instantly get into the holiday spirit.
Amazon Black Friday Decor Deals
Featuring pine cones and red berries, this isn't your standard artificial Christmas tree. The tree comes in a variety of heights so you can pick the one that bests fits your space.
The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights.
Put this festive holiday wreath on your front door to spread Christmas cheer through your neighborhood.
Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the 9 string lights down for the full effect.
Cuddle up in a festive throw blanket that's made of sherpa and fleece so it's extra cozy.
Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. This option comes in a set of three so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house.
Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red colors. Your tree will sparkle and shine when you use these shimmery orbs.
Wayfair Black Friday Decor Deals
Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.
A highly rated Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree featuring branches with thick “snow” give a soft fluffy appearance.
If you don't like the traditional green Christmas tree, this frosted option would be stunning in any space. At 7.5" it will make a statement and be the centerpiece of your room.
Hang this festive garland with gold and red ornaments indoors or outdoors to get your home ready for the holidays.
This adorable Santa attached to a yard stake will brighten up any lawn. If you don't want to put it outside, you can also stand it up in your living room.
Frozen fans will love this inflatable Olaf who is holding holiday trees. It's around four feet tall so people driving by will be able to see this fun lawn ornament.
This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles.
Target Black Friday Decor Deals
The floral blooms, mix of foliage, and glittering ornaments create a stunning wreath to place on your front door. Sullivan makes high-quality decor so you'll be able to use this wreath year after year.
Depending on your age, you may remember seeing one of these ceramic Christmas trees in your home growing up. Bring back the fond memories by showcasing this light up tree in your current place.
Decorate your table or counter with these adorable golden trees. They'd look great on your dining room table when you host a holiday meal.
Hang this garland across a doorframe or string it on a table for a pop of holiday flare. It even comes LED lights woven into the garland for a twinkle of warm light.
If you're a fan of a nativity set, then you'll want to check out this unique one that looks as if it was hand carved. The bottom of the figurines look like natural tree bark, but it also helps give an even surface so they won't wobble around.
Wind up this moving ferris wheel and hear the melody of We Wish You A Merry Christmas. This will be one unique piece to have in your home.
