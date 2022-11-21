The day after Thanksgiving isn't just Black Friday, it's also the day many people transition their fall decor to festive Christmas adornments. While some people may decorate their homes before Turkey Day, even Scrooges find it perfectly acceptable to decorate for the Yuletide once Thanksgiving commences.

If you want to turn your home into a winter wonderland this year, you don't want to miss the best Black Friday deals where you can score big savings on festive Christmas decorations. Amazon, Wayfair, and Target are already spreading the savings with their Black Friday sales, and included in these deals are adorable, stylish, and unique pieces that celebrate the holidays. Whether you're looking for a stunning artificial Christmas tree, a gorgeous wreath, or Christmas lights, we've found the best markdowns on holiday decor.

To get you started on decking the halls and transforming your home into the holiday hot spot, check out these Black Friday deals on festive holiday decor. Getting them at a discount in the week leading up to the holiday season is the easiest way to instantly get into the holiday spirit.

Amazon Black Friday Decor Deals

Christmas Willow Vine Lights Amazon Christmas Willow Vine Lights The best kind of Christmas decorations are the ones that can be used year round. Cast an enchanting, warm, soft, ambient glow in any room with these lights. $60 $47 Shop Now

Outdoor Star String Lights Amazon Outdoor Star String Lights Create a virtual tree in your window, yard, or on the side of your house. Just hang the big star on any wall, and then drape the 9 string lights down for the full effect. $30 $18 Shop Now

Christmas Gnomes Set of 3 Amazon Christmas Gnomes Set of 3 Bring good luck to your home this holiday season with festive gnomes in colorful long hats. This option comes in a set of three so you can keep them together or spread them throughout the house. $27 $13 Buy Now

50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments Amazon 50 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments Replace your old ornaments with these shatterproof ones that come in fun green and red colors. Your tree will sparkle and shine when you use these shimmery orbs. $21 $11 Shop Now

Wayfair Black Friday Decor Deals

Target Black Friday Decor Deals

Black Friday boilerplate: For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Advent Calendar for Kids to Shop Right Now

27 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Count Down to the Holidays

The Best Matching Family Holiday Pajamas to Celebrate The Season

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Spend Christmas

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Save on Artificial Christmas Trees With Deals at Wayfair and Amazon

The 2022 Disney Advent Calendars Are On Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas

Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online