UGGs have made a name for themselves with the iconic shearling boot, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Plus, we found the Fluff Yeah slides on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (Some styles are also available on Amazon.) Right now, every Nordy Club member can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through Aug. 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase. Sign Up

The Fluff Yeah slides are truly everywhere. In fact, the cozy shoes from UGGs made their way to the Oscars after parties thanks to actress Andra Day. After a full night of paying homage to Billie Holiday's love of lingerie by wearing a skin-baring gold Vera Wang dress, the The United States vs. Billie Holiday star paired her gown with the stylish yet comfy slides. Leave it to these UGGs to rise to this red-carpet level occasion.

Megan Fox was recently seen rocking the pair in a blush pink shade with jeans, a bralette top and cropped cardigan -- proving that the comfy slip-on can be worn with dressier outfits in addition to loungewear and leggings. Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens are more stars who love the Fluff Yeah. The puffy, soft slingback is available in a range of colors from gray to neon yellow.

But we can't forget about the classic! So many celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk have all been spotted rocking the UGG Classic Ultra Mini -- a shorter, mini version of the classic bootie that became a footwear staple in the early 2000s.

The mini UGGs are a cooler take on the iconic UGG silhouette -- which is undoubtedly cozy and soft on the feet. Celebs love wearing the boot while out and about on their off-duty days. The versatile design goes with a variety of looks such as leggings, shorts and dresses. It's the perfect shoe to easily slip on and off for any season. The boot is pre-treated to repel lightweight water and has a durable sole to walk in. The mini also comes in the taller, ankle version called the Classic Mini II.

Of course, UGG's Fluff Yeah slides, Classic Ultra Mini and Classic Mini II boots aren't the only styles A-list celebs are loving. Selena Gomez was previously spotted wearing the Australian brand's Classic Bailey Button II boots while on location for her film, Only Murderers in the Building. The star -- who launched the second season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef -- has been wearing these cozy boots with multiple outfits, including one featuring a cuddly teddy coat and one with a puffy tote bag from her Rare Beauty line.

Shop even more styles from UGG currently on sale at Nordstrom:

