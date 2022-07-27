Samsung's a pioneer in innovation regarding smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 already have impressive cameras and sturdy designs (Can you say: Hello, water-resistant exterior frames!). Nevertheless, technology is constantly evolving, and brands like Samsung are making the necessary changes.

Hot off the heels of a very successful 2021, Samsung is gearing up to unveil a new generation of smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds—if you're looking to stay ahead of the rest, now's your chance to reserve your spot for some new technology.

This year, Samsung is preparing for their "unfold your world" Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event by kicking off the festivities early. From now through August 10, shoppers can reserve their spot to be one of the first to bring home the most innovative electronics to date—and save up to $200 on their Samsung devices at the same time.

Reserve Your Device Now

You can sign up today to get up to $200 in Samsung credits, which can be used during pre-order for the new products. Reserving a new Galaxy phone and get a $100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products. Shoppers who reserve their spots for new Galaxy Watches will get $50 in Samsung credits. You can also score a $30 credit for reserving the latest Galaxy Buds. Oh, and the best part? When you bundle and save on all three devices, you can get up to $200 in Samsung credits to use during pre-order.

No matter which option you choose to get here, the moment Samsung unveils its new releases, the savings start—so you won't want to miss out. Click the link below and reserve your spot today.

Reserve Devices for Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Samsung Reserve Devices for Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Reserve your new Samsung Galaxy phone, watch, earbuds or all three, and get up to $200 Samsung Credit to use during pre-order. Then get ready to start snapping new candid shots when the devices debut next month. $0 SAVE UP TO $200 AT SAMSUNG Reserve Now

