Get Up to 60% Off Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here (in lieu of Amazon Prime Day), and tons of top footwear brands offering select styles for a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Gracie Sandal Loeffler Randall Amazon Gracie Sandal Loeffler Randall A good sale discount on metallic bow sandals with block heel -- perfect for date night. REGULARLY $295 $114.08 at Amazon

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats Tory Burch Amazon Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats Tory Burch Get this deal on Tory Burch's popular ballet flat. REGULARLY $258 $193.50 at Amazon

Techloom Wave Sneakers APL Amazon Techloom Wave Sneakers APL These textured knit athletic sneakers feel like walking on clouds. REGULARLY $225 $168.75 at Amazon

Solids Flip Flop TKEES Amazon Solids Flip Flop TKEES Flip flops for the beach, pool and anywhere in between. REGULARLY $55 $39.75 at Amazon

Jedda Slides Sam Edelman Amazon Jedda Slides Sam Edelman A low strappy heel that gives comfort and style. REGULARLY $120 $48.75 at Amazon

Egnyte F Booties Jeffrey Campbell Amazon Egnyte F Booties Jeffrey Campbell Pounce on these designer booties while they're still in stock at this amazing price. REGULARLY $200 $60 at Amazon

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo Amazon Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump Aldo A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing. REGULARLY $80 Starting at $52.79 at Amazon

U_Path X W Sneaker Adidas Amazon U_Path X W Sneaker Adidas Now is a prime time to get new sneakers, and Adidas is a sports brand you can't go wrong with. This style comes in eight different colorways. REGULARLY $85 Starting at $44.28 at Amazon

Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita A quintessential summer shoe -- now majorly on sale! REGULARLY $122 Starting at $64.05 at Amazon

Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Amazon Ankle Strap Sandals Sorel Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals. REGULARLY $80 Starting at $33.48 at Amazon

Warren Platform Sneakers Vince Amazon Warren Platform Sneakers Vince We've long been obsessed with Vince's slip-on sneakers, including this snake-embossed calfskin leather version. REGULARLY $250 Starting at $139.99

Haila Mules Schutz Amazon Haila Mules Schutz Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules. REGULARLY $175 $65.63 at Amazon

Women's Sneaker Tretorn Amazon Women's Sneaker Tretorn Take the tie-dye trend to your feet with these chic kicks from Tretorn. REGULARLY $85 $31.88 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

