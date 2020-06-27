Shopping

Get Up to 60% Off Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
amazon shoes summer sale
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

Summer shoe sale! The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here (in lieu of Amazon Prime Day), and tons of top footwear brands offering select styles for a fraction of their regular price at this sales event.

Adidas, Frye, Schutz, Lucky Brand, Kate Spade, New Balance, Steve Madden, Superga and Aldo are just some of the shoe brands we love that are currently offering deep discounts at the summer sale event. Whether you're looking for new sneakers or a summer-ready pair of espadrilles, you'll find loads of huge discounts once you start browsing the shoes on offer at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Below, the best shoe markdowns and deep discounts including sandals and sneaker picks available right now at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Gracie Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Gracie Sandal
Amazon
Gracie Sandal
Loeffler Randall

A good sale discount on metallic bow sandals with block heel -- perfect for date night.

REGULARLY $295

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Amazon
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch

Get this deal on Tory Burch's popular ballet flat. 

REGULARLY $258

Techloom Wave Sneakers
APL
APL Techloom Wave Sneakers
Amazon
Techloom Wave Sneakers
APL

These textured knit athletic sneakers feel like walking on clouds. 

REGULARLY $225

Solids Flip Flop
TKEES
TKEES Solids Flip Flop
Amazon
Solids Flip Flop
TKEES

Flip flops for the beach, pool and anywhere in between. 

REGULARLY $55

Jedda Slides
Sam Edelman
Jedda Slides
Amazon
Jedda Slides
Sam Edelman

A low strappy heel that gives comfort and style.

REGULARLY $120

Egnyte F Booties
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Egnyte F Booties
Amazon
Egnyte F Booties
Jeffrey Campbell

Pounce on these designer booties while they're still in stock at this amazing price.

REGULARLY $200

Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo
ALDO Women's Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Amazon
Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump
Aldo

A pretty pair of espadrilles add a summery vibe to whatever you're wearing. 

REGULARLY $80

U_Path X W Sneaker
Adidas
adidas Originals Women's U_Path X W Sneaker
Amazon
U_Path X W Sneaker
Adidas

Now is a prime time to get new sneakers, and Adidas is a sports brand you can't go wrong with. This style comes in eight different colorways.

REGULARLY $85

Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita

A quintessential summer shoe -- now majorly on sale!

REGULARLY $122

Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel
Sorel Women's Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Ankle Strap Sandals
Sorel

Save big on these everyday, easy-to-pack summer sandals.

REGULARLY $80

Warren Platform Sneakers
Vince
Vince Women's Warren Platform Sneakers
Amazon
Warren Platform Sneakers
Vince

We've long been obsessed with Vince's slip-on sneakers, including this snake-embossed calfskin leather version.

REGULARLY $250

Haila Mules
Schutz
SCHUTZ Women's Haila Mules
Amazon
Haila Mules
Schutz

Punctuate any summer outfit with these brightly colored mules.

REGULARLY $175

Women's Sneaker
Tretorn
TRETORN Women's Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Sneaker
Tretorn

Take the tie-dye trend to your feet with these chic kicks from Tretorn.

REGULARLY $85

