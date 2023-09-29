Stock your fall wardrobe with sleek and sexy faux leather pieces in every size and silhouette.
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect leather jacket for fall or want to add some sleek leather pants and tops to your cold-weather wardrobe, this drop is not one to miss. Good American just relaunched its best-selling Better Than Leather collection with plenty of curve-hugging pieces in a brand-new matte black finish.
Shop Good American's Better Than Leather Collection
Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is one of our go-to clothing brands for its inclusive sizing and mix of trending and classic styles, and this collection is no different. Available in sizes XS-5XL, the Better Than Leather edit has pieces to fit and flatter every body.
After trying it for ourselves, we understand why this collection keeps selling out. From trendy corset tops and bomber jackets to the brand's tried-and-true Good Icon Faux Leather Pants, each piece is supremely comfortable and flattering with quality that you can feel.
Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from Good American's Better Than Leather collection to elevate your fall and winter style.
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Once the temperatures really start to drop, you're going to want this leather bomber jacket to brave the cold in style.
Faux Leather Corset
Pair this trendy corset with faux leather pants for a head-to-toe leather look, or dress it down with your favorite pair of jeans.
Good Icon Faux Leather Pants
Feel snatched this season in a pair of Good American's top-rated faux leather pants. While they come in everything from classic black to bubblegum pink, we especially love this wine red for fall.
Matte Faux Leather Bodysuit
This piece is a step above your basic black bodysuit with a sleek matte leather finish.
Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Reviewers praise the curve-hugging fit of these faux leather leggings, which come in sizes XS-5X and black, burgundy, navy and pink.
Faux Leather Trench Coat
Good American's take on the faux leather trench keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.
Good Legs Faux Leather Flare Pants
Available in navy or black, these pants are fitted through the hip and thigh with a flare leg to elongate your figure.
Matte Faux Leather Maxi Dress
Sleek and sexy, this curve-hugging maxi dress is made from matte faux leather material.
Faux Leather Shell Tank
This high-neck leather tank top is perfect for layering under your favorite fall jackets.
Good Legs Cropped Mini Boot Faux Leather Pants
"I am OBSESSED!" one reviewer raved about these cropped leather flares. "It’s my first piece of clothing from Good American. They feel like real leather, are extremely comfortable and are flattering. Highly recommend."
RELATED CONTENT: