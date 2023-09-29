Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect leather jacket for fall or want to add some sleek leather pants and tops to your cold-weather wardrobe, this drop is not one to miss. Good American just relaunched its best-selling Better Than Leather collection with plenty of curve-hugging pieces in a brand-new matte black finish.

Shop Good American's Better Than Leather Collection

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's Good American is one of our go-to clothing brands for its inclusive sizing and mix of trending and classic styles, and this collection is no different. Available in sizes XS-5XL, the Better Than Leather edit has pieces to fit and flatter every body.

After trying it for ourselves, we understand why this collection keeps selling out. From trendy corset tops and bomber jackets to the brand's tried-and-true Good Icon Faux Leather Pants, each piece is supremely comfortable and flattering with quality that you can feel.

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from Good American's Better Than Leather collection to elevate your fall and winter style.

Faux Leather Corset Good American Faux Leather Corset Pair this trendy corset with faux leather pants for a head-to-toe leather look, or dress it down with your favorite pair of jeans. $89 Shop Now

Good Icon Faux Leather Pants Good American Good Icon Faux Leather Pants Feel snatched this season in a pair of Good American's top-rated faux leather pants. While they come in everything from classic black to bubblegum pink, we especially love this wine red for fall. $185 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: