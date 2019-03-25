Hailey Bieber Spends the Day With Husband Justin's Mom Pattie Mallette

Hailey Bieber is spending some one-on-one time with her mother-in-law!

On Sunday, the 22-year-old model was spotted in Laguna Beach, California, with Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette. The pair stepped out for frozen yogurt at Active Culture where they were seen leaving with their sweet treats in hand.

Hailey opted for a metallic silver midi dress, a light brown jacket and white sneakers for the outing and finished her look with gold hoops and a black scrunchie in her hair. Meanwhile, 43-year-old Pattie wore an all-black, sparkly look with a leather jacket and brown booties.

This isn't the first time the two women have spent time together! In January, Pattie declared her love for her daughter-in-law on Instagram, writing "what a gift" alongside a sweet selfie of the pair.

Hailey soaked in the kind words, commenting, "Love you."

Hailey and Pattie's day out comes amid mental health concerns for Justin, who recently said that he's "been struggling a lot" with depression. A source recently told ET that he's "taking everything day by day."

"He's very focused on being happy and healthy and that always comes with recognizing when he needs help or not," the source said. "Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important."

"Justin and Hailey still want to have a more formal wedding, but right now that’s not the focus, Justin’s health is," the source continued. "They still talk about everything having to do with the wedding, they just aren’t fully committed to making it more concrete right now."

