Have you ever wanted to work out like Halle Berry? Well, now you can -- at least with your outfits.

The 54-year-old actress and her wellness brand, Re-Spin, have teamed up with luxe activewear brand Sweaty Betty to create a collection of workout clothes and casual, fitness staples for you to wear all day long -- whether you're hitting the gym or not. And, as if that wasn't reason enough to shop, the Sweaty Betty Cyber Monday sale is here. Right now, Sweaty Betty shoppers can get 30% off on select items -- including select items from Berry's collection -- with the promo code CHEERS.

The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection -- which features 24 fashion and activewear pieces including sports bras, leggings, a dress, a jumpsuit and lightweight outerwear available in sizes XS to XXL -- comes in neutral hues like black, beige and soft cream and was designed to fit seamlessly with your wardrobe. Perhaps you need a comfortable piece to slip on when you're heading out for quick errands, or a jacket or cropped hoodie to layer over your coordinated workout 'fit for your active life.

According to a quote on the Sweaty Betty site, the entrepreneur and boxing enthusiast wanted to "create a collection for [her] busy lifestyle." Berry says, "I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day and still look put together."

The Oscar-winning actress also announced the launch of the capsule collection on her Instagram account, saying, "Fitness and wellness have meant so much to me in my life and being a part of creating an athleisure line was a joy to do, and I couldn’t think of a better partner than Sweaty Betty!" If you're thinking about adding these stylish pieces to your activewear collection, you better act fast -- pieces from the capsule are already starting to sell out.

Scroll down to shop ET's favorite items from the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collaboration on sale at Sweaty Betty's Cyber Monday sale below.

Ginger Essentials Jogger Sweaty Betty Ginger Essentials Jogger You can never have too many pairs of joggers in your wardrobe -- especially when they add a new level of personal taste to your fitness lifestyle. $88 $62 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Streaming Device Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Roku, Fire TV, and More

Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush Is Just $22 for Cyber Monday on Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Best Home Gifts to Shop for Cyber Monday