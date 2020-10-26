Shopping

Holiday Gifts for Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Shopping bags stock
Getty Images

With the Christmas holiday just two months away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Target, Walmart and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. 

Find red hot deals on women’s clothing, kids' clothing and toys, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, cozy socks and sweaters, electronicstravel gear, designer handbags, designer dressessandals, trendy sneakersdesigner sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including CoachKate Spade, Marc JacobsRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelVera Bradley Levi's, Ugg and Skechers.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, office gifts, back-to-school presents, or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices.

Ahead, find our picks for the best holiday gifts under $50. Be sure to check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci
Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Amazon
Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
Halluci

Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. 

The Skincare Set
Glossier
Glossier The Skincare Set
Glossier
The Skincare Set
Glossier

The Glossier Skincare Set is the quintessential daily skin treatment where dewy, hydrated skin begins. This set includes Milky Jelly Cleanser, priming moisturizer and (lip) balm dotcom. 

REGULARLY $52

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN
HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN
Very Merry Beauty Sample Box
HSN

It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme.

Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror
Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set
Amazon
Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax Portable Travel Tin Candles - 4 Pack
Yinuo Mirror

Scented portable mini tin aromatherapy candles made from soy wax brings a colorful element to any room. 

Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane
L'Occitane Hand Cream Gift Set
Amazon
Holiday Ornament Gift Set
L’Occitane

The ideal stocking stuffer from L'Occitane, this adorable kit contains three skin-nourishing, shea butter-rich body treats.

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon

The reviews say it all -- the Revlon hot air brush is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smooths and volumizes the hair to perfection.

REGULARLY $59.99

The Dew + Define Set
Glossier
Glossier The Dew + Define Set
Glossier
The Dew + Define Set
Glossier

Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara. 

Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts
DearAvaGifts Motivational Gift Box
Etsy
Motivational Gift Box
DearAvaGifts

Lift your loved one’s spirits with this motivational gift box. 

Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Macy's
Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Marc Jacobs

A compact version of the popular fragrance that fits in your purse, or pocket. 

 

Ultimate Fire Truck Playset
Paw Patrol
Paw Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck Playset
Macy's
Ultimate Fire Truck Playset
Paw Patrol

'Paw Patrol’s' ultimate fire truck features flashing lights, water cannon launchers, an extendable ladder, and a figurine of the show’s four-legged star, Marshall.

REGULARLY $59.99

The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
The Core Lip Collection
Glossier
The Core Lip Collection
Glossier

Glossier balms are legendary, and not just because of their fun name: Balm Dotcom. You'll also get a super shiny lip gloss and the Generation G sheer matte lipstick. Choose your favorite shade for all three products.

A $44 VALUE

Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
Amazon
Home Office Lap Desk
LapGear

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. 

Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil
Fossil Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Amazon
Men’s Quinn Leather Bifold Flip ID Wallet
Fossil

Fossil’s leather flip wallet makes for a great, budget-friendly gift. 

REGULARLY $48

Basketball Bounce Junior
Franklin Sports
Franklin Sports Basketball Bounce Junior
Kohl's
Basketball Bounce Junior
Franklin Sports

Hoop it up with this compact net enclosure basketball game complete with electronic LED scoring and announcer sounds, and two mini basketballs. 

Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket
REI Co-op
REI Co-op Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket
REI
Groundbreaker Insulated Jacket
REI Co-op

REI’s durable, water-repellant insulated jacket is available in women’s and men’s sizes. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Original Buddha Board
Buddha Board
Original Buddha Board
Amazon
Original Buddha Board
Buddha Board

The Buddha Board is perfect for someone who likes art and winding down (perhaps with a glass of wine, too). The water painting board lets the user make a beautiful image while relaxing and appreciating the meditative moment before the water evaporates and the image fades away to leave room for another new creation. 

Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora
Leopard Makeup Sponge Set
Sephora Collection

Blending sponges are a must-have for any makeup lover’s collection.  

Eye Trio
Glossier
Eye Trio
Glossier
Eye Trio
Glossier

A liquid liner, an everyday mascara and a makeup remover walk into your shopping cart...

A $44 VALUE

Rose Gold Face Brush Set
LUXIE
LUXIE Rose Gold Face Brush Set
Nordstrom
Rose Gold Face Brush Set
LUXIE

Made from synthetic bristles, the four-piece set made includes a highlight brush, a blush brush, a foundation brush, and a tapered face brush for setting powder or liquid creams. 

Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
PUMA
PUMA Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
Amazon
Women’s 6 Pack Runner Socks, Black
PUMA

Extra-soft and comfortable runner socks from Puma. 

REGULARLY $11.90

Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Lilly Lashes
Lilly Lashes Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Sephora
Triple the Glam Eyelash Kit
Lilly Lashes

This limited-edition glam box features the 3D Rome lash style, plus a full-size Triple X Mascara and a mini black-pigmented lash adhesive. 

Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Amazon
Baby Unisex Footed Pajamas
Burt’s Bees

Cute and cozy non-slip footed pajamas made from organic cotton. 

REGULARLY $13.95

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite

A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 

REGULARLY $27.99

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake
Amazon
Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake
Yankee Candle

This vanilla cupcake-scented candle adds light to any space while giving off a sweet aroma. 

REGULARLY $29.49

Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft
Safdie & Co.
Safdie & Co. Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid
Amazon
Throw Flannel Printed Ribbed 50x60 Red Plaid Ultra Soft
Safdie & Co.

Warm up with an ultra soft flannel throw in a classic plaid design. 

REGULARLY $14

Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Adidas
adidas Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Amazon
Women’s Saturday Plus Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Adidas

A funky, denim adjustable Adidas baseball cap that's perfect for a sporty look.  

REGULARLY $24

Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black
Amazon Basics
AmazonBasics Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer,Black
Amazon
Wooden Jewelry/Watch Box with Glass Top — 2-Drawer, Black
Amazon Basics

Keep your jewelry collection organized with a two-drawer display box with a glass top and black painted finish. 

REGULARLY $24.06

Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
CYZ
CYZ Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
Amazon
Men’s 100% Cotton Super Soft Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants
CYZ

Cozy up for a good night’s sleep with CYZ men’s flannel pajama pants. 

