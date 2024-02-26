Sales & Deals

Hoover's Best-Selling Upright Vacuums and Carpet Cleaners Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:23 PM PST, February 26, 2024

Amazon's spring cleaning deals include low prices on Hoover vacuums starting at $100.

While vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, it’s a necessary chore for controlling dust, dirt, dander, and other allergens. With the official start of spring just a couple weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your vacuum for less. Amazon is having a sale on best-selling Hoover vacuums and carpet cleaners to help you get a head start on spring cleaning.

From Dyson to Shark, there are countless vacuum brands and models available on the market, but Hoover stands out as one of the best. Hoover vacuum cleaners are known for their exceptional suction, which allows them to effectively pick up messes from your floors and carpets. Whether you need a lightweight stick vacuum for quick cleanups or a powerful upright vacuum for deep cleaning carpets and upholstery, Hoover has you covered.

Spring allergies typically start now, making indoor air quality even more important. Hoover vacuum cleaners feature advanced filtration systems that capture and trap dust, pollen, and other airborne particles. Although most HEPA vacuums run on the expensive side, the Hoover WindTunnel 2 model is one of the most affordable options right now.

Ahead, shop the best spring cleaning deals on Hoover vacuums and save up to 40% at Amazon today.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind
Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind

The WindTunnel 2 Cord Rewind Upright Vacuum offers everything you need to get a handle on messes in busy households. Powerful floor performance and a variety of above floor tools means you can clean up pet hair just about anywhere.

$170 $150

Shop Now

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum
Amazon

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum

Hoover's MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel is ready to go wherever your pet goes. Built to easily get to all the places messes typically hide, this powerful vacuum steers effortlessly while delivering a powerful clean on every floor type.

$210 $125

Shop Now

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Combining powerful suction and the performance of the Oxy formula, this cleaner permanently remove stains and messes. Quickly remove spills and stains on the go thanks to a light, portable design and a long cord so you can easily move between areas. 

$150 $100

Shop Now

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum
Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum

With specially designed pet tools and powerful Windtunnel 3 technology, this vacuum removes stubborn pet hair on carpet and hard floors while tackling dirt and debris in every corner and crevice. The 30ft. power cord gives you the freedom to vacuum any large room without re-plugging.

$220 $180

Shop Now

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner

The Elite Swivel is ready to take on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply embedded dirt with edge-to-edge suction. It’s equipped with a filter made with HEPA Media that captures 99% of dust and fine particles.

$150 $129

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

