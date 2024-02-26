Amazon's spring cleaning deals include low prices on Hoover vacuums starting at $100.
While vacuuming your home isn’t the most enjoyable task, it’s a necessary chore for controlling dust, dirt, dander, and other allergens. With the official start of spring just a couple weeks away, now is the perfect time to upgrade your vacuum for less. Amazon is having a sale on best-selling Hoover vacuums and carpet cleaners to help you get a head start on spring cleaning.
From Dyson to Shark, there are countless vacuum brands and models available on the market, but Hoover stands out as one of the best. Hoover vacuum cleaners are known for their exceptional suction, which allows them to effectively pick up messes from your floors and carpets. Whether you need a lightweight stick vacuum for quick cleanups or a powerful upright vacuum for deep cleaning carpets and upholstery, Hoover has you covered.
Spring allergies typically start now, making indoor air quality even more important. Hoover vacuum cleaners feature advanced filtration systems that capture and trap dust, pollen, and other airborne particles. Although most HEPA vacuums run on the expensive side, the Hoover WindTunnel 2 model is one of the most affordable options right now.
Ahead, shop the best spring cleaning deals on Hoover vacuums and save up to 40% at Amazon today.
Best Hoover Vacuum Deals
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind
The WindTunnel 2 Cord Rewind Upright Vacuum offers everything you need to get a handle on messes in busy households. Powerful floor performance and a variety of above floor tools means you can clean up pet hair just about anywhere.
Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Upright Vacuum
Hoover's MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel is ready to go wherever your pet goes. Built to easily get to all the places messes typically hide, this powerful vacuum steers effortlessly while delivering a powerful clean on every floor type.
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Combining powerful suction and the performance of the Oxy formula, this cleaner permanently remove stains and messes. Quickly remove spills and stains on the go thanks to a light, portable design and a long cord so you can easily move between areas.
Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum
With specially designed pet tools and powerful Windtunnel 3 technology, this vacuum removes stubborn pet hair on carpet and hard floors while tackling dirt and debris in every corner and crevice. The 30ft. power cord gives you the freedom to vacuum any large room without re-plugging.
Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner
The Elite Swivel is ready to take on tough messes like crumbs, pet hair and even deeply embedded dirt with edge-to-edge suction. It’s equipped with a filter made with HEPA Media that captures 99% of dust and fine particles.
