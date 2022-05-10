Sally Rooney fans, get ready, because Hulu's second limited-series adaptation of the Irish author's work is almost here. The creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Normal People reunited to bring Rooney's debut novel, Conversations With Friends, to the small screen.

Set in Dublin, Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old college student Frances and her former girlfriend and current best friend, Bobbi, as they navigate a complex new relationship with a married couple.

Watch on May 15

Like Sally Rooney’s other works, Conversations With Friends is an intimate character study of complicated individuals, and the ways in which they communicate with one another. Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke star in this new Hulu original series.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

When does Conversations With Friends come out?

Conversations With Friends premieres on Sunday, May 15. The entire series is dropping on that date, so feel free to binge away.

Where to watch Conversations With Friends?



In the United States, Conversations With Friends will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Enda Bowe/Hulu

How to stream Conversations With Friends



As you've probably figured out by now, you're going to need Hulu. But which Hulu? Hulu's basic, ad-supported plan costs $7/month, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13/month.

Another option is Hulu + Live TV. It includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, plus live-TV cable channels, such as Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. Prices for Hulu+ Live TV start at $70/month. For an extra $6, you can get the Hulu+ Live TV, plus the ad-free version of Hulu.

If you're a new user, you can try any tier of the platform free for 30 days. This means you can binge Conversations With Friends risk-free.

Is Conversations With Friends a sequel to Normal People?

While the two limited series are based on works by the same author, and both concern undergrads in Ireland, the storylines and characters of Normal People and Conversations With Friends do not overlap.

"Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it's also quite different." Ed Guiney, who served as an executive producer on both projects, told The Hollywood Reporter.

At least Sally Rooney fans will have this sort-of crossover to enjoy: Conversations With Friends features a new song by Phoebe Bridgers, long-time girlfriend to Normal People star Paul Mescal.

