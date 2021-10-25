How to Watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's the season to cozy up on the couch with a piping hot cup of PSL and turn on a festive Charlie Brown special! Right now, the Halloween Charlie Brown special, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

This means Peanuts fans can watch the 1966 Halloween classic again and again. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown follows Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the gang on their Halloween adventures, featuring candy, costumes and a pumpkin patch mystery.

Watch Now

Apple TV+ is the home of Charlie Brown holiday specials. In addition to the Halloween classic, the streaming service has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown.

If you're last-minute shopping for Halloween weekend, be sure to check out ET's costume ideas (like how to build your own Squid Game costume), Halloween decorations and candy buckets.

