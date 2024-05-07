After bringing the house down with their jokes at the Tom Brady roast, 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast hosts Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura say they are not concerning themselves with how Gisele Bündchen reacted.

Talking with ET's Denny Directo from their 2 Bears 5K on Tuesday -- where they were joined by celebrity friends like Travis Barker and Jelly Roll -- the standup comedians shared what it meant to be included in Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, and how they are feeling about the jokes they made about the longtime New England Patriots QB and his ex-wife, who is not happy after being targeted during the roast, a source told ET.

"Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast," the source shared. "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer at the 2 Bears 5k on May 7 in Pasadena, California - Getty Images

When ET shared how the Brazilian supermodel reacted to the roast -- which landed in the top 10 on Netflix and was watched by more than two million people live, according to Variety -- Segura and Kreischer said they were pleased.

"Oh that's awesome," replied Segura when informed that Bündchen, 43, was upset by the jokes made at her expense. "That means everyone did their job."

Kreisher jokingly said he had heard from Bündchen's camp, starting to tell ET about what they told him before cutting himself off to share his real and honest reaction.

"They said -- I don't speak Portuguese so I don't care what you say," quipped Kreischer.

Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura on stage at 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' - Netflix via Getty Images

During the live broadcast, hosted by Kevin Hart, Segura, 45, and Kreischer, 51, presented their punchlines together in an ESPN analyst-style breakdown of why they believe Brady, 46, might be a psychopath. In the process, they compared the night's honored guest to serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and "another famous TB," Ted Bundy.

"Grandiose sense of worth? This mother f**ker's got it," Segura said, as a news clipping showing Brady's $375 million Fox Sports contract deal showed up on the screen.

"To be fair, Gisele got half that check," Kreischer responded as the audience gasped and retreated, prompting him to reply, "F**k you, is she here? Then shut the f**k up."

Just moments later, they compared the seven-time Super Bowl winner to Adolf Hitler, who they said was written off early on but "still pushed through and made sure everyone knew his name," just as Brady did.

"They're so alike... The only difference between Tom Brady and Hitler is that Hitler stuck with his wife until the end," Kreischer joked as the audience burst into laughter.

As for the reactions from the guest of honor himself, both comedians called the six time Super Bowl MVP a great sport who took the jokes from Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian, other comedians and his former teammates on the chin.

"I was bubbling," Kreischer said, adding that he was so amped up he felt like he was on drugs. "Tom Brady said good luck with my career."

"He was like, 'That was awesome,' he's like, 'I had fun,' and he just told us to keep doing what you guys do, " Segura shared. "He was a great sport about all of it."

Tom Brady during 'The Greatest Roast of All Time' - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

At the 5K event on Tuesday -- hosted at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California -- ET also spoke with Jelly Roll, 39, who opened up about completing the 5K alongside the podcast hosts and comedians.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he recalled. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it."

The fun run -- as well as the Brady roast -- are part of a series of events around the Los Angeles region for Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Segura and Kreischer told ET they were shocked by the number of people who came out to run and said that they can't wait to do it again.

"This was just a moment on a podcast, like, 'Let's do one in May, 5K by May,' and to see this turn out it's unbelievable, man," Segura said. "We're blown away by it."

"People were on flights last night, coming in, no sleep, getting up early and coming and doing this," Kreischer shared. "I'm telling you, man, this is amazing. I thought something like this would never happen in my life."

