Jennifer Aniston is another celeb to love BaubleBar! The actress wore a stack of rings from the affordable fashion jewelry line. Aniston accessorized a black cut-out dress with a variety of stylish BaubleBar rings while appearing on the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Morning Show star stacked the same cubic zirconia eternity rings that were also worn by Julia Roberts. Aniston wore the clear version, but the eternity band design is available in a variety of colors. Aniston paired the style with additional BaubleBar ring styles, including a sculptural set.

Shop Aniston's exact BaubleBar rings below, and don't forget to check out the brand's Memorial Day Sale with select jewelry starting at $10.

