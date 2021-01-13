Jennifer Lopez has taken it to another level. The entertainer dropped the highly anticipated music video for her latest single, "In the Morning," onWednesday on Triller. The ethereal visual sees J.Lo like never before, transforming into a variety of mythical creatures, including a mermaid and a nude angel with giant white wings.

In the video, she dons elaborate and stunning ensembles as sheshows off her famous body. On Wednesday, Lopez talked about the meaning of the song on Instagram.

"And she loved a boy even more than she loved herself ... 🧚🏽‍♂️ I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning ☀️☀️" she wrote alongside a preview. "It's full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can't change anyone else ... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn't truly value all you have to offer. 💚💙🧡💜 ."

Lopez also described the video in a teaser.

"The song is really about demanding someone to treat you in the right way," she noted. "There's a lot of symbolism in the video. This girl, kind of, falls into a relationship and she's sinking in this water so she grows a mermaid tail. And then little by little she starts growing her own wings just to be able to walk away from the relationship."

Watch the music video here on Triller. The video will also be dropping on YouTube on Friday.

"In the Morning" was first released on Nov. 27. The album cover featured a completely nude J.Lo.

She first teased the music video on Christmas Day, and performed the song live for the first time during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. For her New Year's Eve performance, the Hustlers star rocked a custom Atelier Balmain tulle dress mixed with a sequined PB monogram jacket, as well as a Balmain sequin jumpsuit and custom-made jacket.

She also wore a stunning Valentino Haute Couture sky-high creation which featured a diamond-encrusted face cage.

The "In the Morning" music video comes after Lopez also dropped her skincare line, JLo Beauty. In November, the superstar told ET that the creation of the seven skincare products came after years of people always asking her, "What are you doing for your skin?"

"We'll talk about music, movies, this, that, and wherever I go, people will be like, 'What are you doing for your skin?' So I really felt an obligation almost to, if I was gonna go into that, skincare would have to be first and foremost," she explained. "I have actually been thinking about this for about 20 years. Many have talked about it so many times, but I think I needed to get to a place where I had enough experience, where I was kind of more fully realized in myself to have a real philosophy about beauty and about beauty from the inside out and what that means and what it meant to me."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

